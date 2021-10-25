vacancies and salaries (with description) :: Autonews

In 2021, the global auto industry faced a serious shortage of electronic components. Audi and Toyota have sharply reduced car production, and Nissan, Volkswagen, Honda and Ford have not been spared the difficulties.

The Russian car industry is also forced to stand idle. For example, AvtoVAZ stopped assembly and body production. The Volkswagen plant in the Kaluga region was temporarily closed. The assembly of the Volkswagen Tiguan and the best-selling VW Polo and Skoda Rapid was under attack. Moreover, the management of the auto concern undertook to pay employees two-thirds of the salary during the “vacation”. But those who plan to vaccinate or revaccine on downtime days will be reimbursed in full for one shift. This information was confirmed by Leonid Emshanov, deputy chairman of the Unity trade union organization of AvtoVAZ.

Despite the crisis in the industry, Russian automakers are looking for new personnel. There are 15 thousand vacancies available on the HeadHunter portal. Most of them are related to sales and management. But the production requires employees.

The same AvtoVAZ opened 1600 vacancies. But this set was partially blocked, Yemshanov says. According to him, workers get a job practically on a “bare salary” with minimal allowances. For example, a manual electric welder can expect a salary of 30 thousand rubles. Mechanic assembly locksmiths are offered from 32 to 34 thousand per month.

For comparison: for work in the same specialty at the Kaliningrad “Avtotor” they promise to pay from 35 thousand rubles. These numbers can be found in the job descriptions on the official websites of automakers. Work not on a conveyor belt implies salaries several times higher. A leading specialist in information systems will receive from 80 thousand rubles.

The Volkswagen plant in Kaluga is also looking for specialists, but mostly office workers and sales managers. The company does not disclose the level of salaries online.

Most vacancies were published by GAZ Group. A locksmith-toolmaker there can receive about 30 thousand rubles. Loader – 26 thousand. But the painter is offered already under 50 thousand. The salaries of specialists, for example, design engineers and technologists, can only be found at an interview.

Salaries of workers in the automotive industry, ₽ Mechanic assembly fitter, AvtoVAZ 32 458 – 34 518 Painter, AvtoVAZ 32458 Welding inspector, UAZ from 14800 Body straightener, UAZ from 24400 Locksmith-toolmaker, GAZ from 35000 Foundry worker, GAZ from 50,000

