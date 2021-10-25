Vadim Samoilov insulted the Yeltsin Center: what is known as of October 24, 2021

The Yeltsin Center announced that they are ending their cooperation with the organizers of the Music Night. Photo: Alexey BULATOV

During the live broadcast of the Solovyov live program, Vadim Samoilov told Vladimir Solovyov that he did not regret how he spoke about the Yeltsin Center, the venue where he himself performed at the 2021 Music Night festival in Yekaterinburg.

The ex-frontman of the Agatha Christie group accused the staff and representatives of the Yeltsin Center of promoting liberalist views and supporting the LGB community.

– There is some kind of stupid greyhound here, she is present here. I’m just sick that we don’t have this ***, this stupid ***, which is so liberal. By the way, greetings to the Yeltsin Center. We are fucking you here, we are performing here. You provide us with sites, and we know what you are doing here. You are engaged in anti-liberal counter-propaganda here, at the Yeltsin Center, ”Samoilov said during his speech.

Not all viewers liked such speeches. Many began to simply leave the concert venue.

Vadim Samoilov did not expect to cause a resonance in society with his speeches. Photo: screenshot of the program “Soloviev live”

During a live broadcast with Vladimir Solovyov, the singer said that he did not regret his words, because this was his position.

– As for these messages from the stage, when you have a position, and I have it really, and I cannot but voice it. While at the Yeltsin Center, well, I could not help but voice my attitude to this. And I think that this is my rock and roll, and I have the right to it, – said Vadim Samoilov.

Samoilov also noted that he did not expect to cause such a resonance in society with his statements.

– I was not going to do it on purpose, but it turned out curious, – added the musician.

The director of the festival Evgeny Gorenburg publicly apologized for the musician’s speech Photo: Alexey BULATOV

The Yeltsin Center said that after the incident they would stop working with the organizers of the Music Night.

– If you translate his monologue from obscene to literary, then he declared his hatred of the liberals and their ideas, and with them – of the Yeltsin Center, on the stage of which he performed, – said representatives of the site. – Samoilov also allowed himself to make openly homophobic statements. He came to visit, shit in the most conspicuous place – that’s what the musician Samoilov did yesterday.

Note that the director of the festival, Evgeny Gorenburg, before the final song of the event, went on the stage of the Uralets recreation center and publicly apologized to the staff and representatives of the Yeltsin Center for Vadim Samoilov.

