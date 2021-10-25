VTB: competition for funds of the population will intensify 10/24/2021

The decision of the regulator to raise the key rate will lead to a new round of increase in profitability in the market of classic savings, which will make them even more attractive to the population, believes Maxim Stepochkin, head of the Savings Department of VTB. He expects a proportional increase in weighted average rates on both deposits and savings accounts, as well as an intensification of the struggle of banks for depositors’ funds.

“It should be noted that the liquidity deficit is increasing in the market, associated with the gap between the growth rates of retail lending and the retail liabilities base. This will lead to increased competition between banks for funds of the population and will act as an additional factor in increasing rates on classic savings instruments in the national currency, ”the expert comments.

He also admits that the increase in the key rate will also have an impact on clients who keep their savings in foreign currency, motivating them to transfer funds from planned foreign currency deposits to ruble-denominated instruments. “Against the background of the strengthening of the national currency, the dynamics of profitability on them will become an incentive for accelerating the de-dollarization of savings portfolios,” Stepochkin predicts.

Another factor that in the near future will have a significant impact on the savings behavior of Russians, the representative of VTB calls another round of the coronavirus pandemic. The introduction of rather strict restrictive measures in a number of regions of the country will reduce consumption and stimulate the population to channel the money saved from purchases into savings products, he explains.

“We can expect that some of these funds will end up in savings accounts, as consumers will use them as“ online wallets ”for everyday spending that brings additional income. Moreover, banks maintain attractive terms for such products. For example, VTB offers a yield of up to 8% per annum on a savings account “Piggy bank” in rubles for the first six months of use – this is one of the best offers on the market. In general, until the end of the year, banks will continue to compete for new customer funds, offering increased profitability on their products as a payment for increasing the total customer portfolio, ”the expert comments.

According to him, the growth of rates on deposits and savings accounts will create additional pressure on the investment market of individuals. However, according to VTB forecasts, this market will grow by almost 30% over the year, which will significantly exceed the growth of the portfolio of classic savings.