Washington should stop seeing Russia as a hunted and cornered state – InoTV

The Biden administration came to power with a clear and unambiguous foreign policy priority – countering the growing influence of China. Public statements, national security planning documents and diplomatic moves suggest Washington’s focus in the security context will be on countering Beijing’s growing global influence. According to Foreign Affairs, along with this, the question of how to behave with Russia faded into the background. The American authorities still regard Moscow as a “paper tiger”, but many arguments in favor of Russia’s decline have been greatly exaggerated.

As the authors of the material continue, Washington is fixated on China, hoping to simply beat Russia on pause. However, the American leadership should view Russia as a durable, not decadent power, and speak frankly about its true difficulties and opportunities. Therefore, only a rethinking of American ideas about Russian power would allow politicians to prevent a prolonged confrontation with a strong and competitive adversary.

Today, Russia lags far behind the United States and China in most indicators of scientific and technological development. Therefore, it would be logical to assume that Russia’s ability to destabilize and become hostile in the international arena should decline. But no matter how much we emphasize the weaknesses of Russia and underestimate the strengths, the country’s demographic and military potential will clearly not decrease.

Analysts like to point out that Russia’s 1.5 trillion GDP is comparable to that of Italy or Texas. But if we make an adjustment for purchasing power parity, this figure will grow to $ 4.1 trillion, making Russia the second largest economy in Europe and the sixth largest in the world. Of course, today the real incomes of the Russian population have decreased by 10% compared to 2013, which cancels out almost a decade of growth. However, macroeconomic performance is stable enough to allow Moscow to continue to demonstrate its strength and power in the future. The same, the authors of the article write, can be said about the sanctions and the consequences of the fall in oil prices – in 2014 this led to an economic recession, but in subsequent years the government limited spending and adapted to low prices, creating a budget surplus and increasing the airbag.

In addition, Russia remains in the top ten countries in the world in terms of research and development spending, although it lags behind the United States in terms of technological innovation. Moreover, Russia has a competitive, albeit problematic, technology sector, and its own counterparts of the online platforms Facebook, Google and others are successful and popular domestically.

Also, writes Foreign Affairs, one of the most common misconceptions about Russia is that its future opportunities will be sharply limited by demographic prospects. According to UN forecasts, by 2050 the population of Russia will decline by about 7%, and according to even more pessimistic ones – to 11%. But even in the latter case, Russia will maintain a confident position as the most populous country in Europe and Eurasia. It may lag behind the highly developed Western countries in terms of life expectancy and mortality rates, but the country is clearly not in danger of any demographic collapse.

However, the most important factor is Russia’s military strength, which must be reckoned with. Military power has always been its strong point, making up for a poorly diversified economy, technical backwardness, and a lack of political dynamism. This is partly why Russia in the past has been able to withstand prolonged competition with economically much stronger states. Today, despite the fact that American politicians have turned their attention to China, Russia remains the main competitor of the United States in the field of nuclear weapons technology. NATO aside, it has the largest non-nuclear force in Europe, which has undergone significant transformations during the post-2008 period of military reform and investment.

Among other things, Russia has a dynamic special forces and military intelligence, as well as mercenary forces, not to mention the status of a leading space power and a wide range of opportunities in the field of information warfare. And although the Russian military has its own problems, and in some areas they are lagging behind, in practical terms Russia has good opportunities to remain the dominant player in the post-Soviet space and challenge US interests in other regions.

As the authors of the material conclude, Washington should stop considering Russia a hunted and cornered state. Events such as the unsuccessful withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan once again confirm Moscow’s understanding of the decline of the United States itself, and refusal to reckon with this opinion will generate false expectations about Russian behavior, as a result of which America and its allies will find themselves in a disadvantageous position and will not be able to adequately predict Russian actions.

“The Russian military threat has not diminished, in contrast to the funding allocated to combat it. For obvious reasons, the threat posed by the gaining influence of revisionist China is strong, but the United States is able to resolve issues related to two powers at once: the growing threat in the person of China and the constant threat in the person of Russia.“- conclude the authors of Foreign Affairs.