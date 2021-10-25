Weekly summary: bitcoin hit its all-time high, and the first crypto futures ETFs launched in the US

Bitcoin has renewed its all-time high above $ 67,000, the first crypto futures have begun trading in the USETFCoinbase will help Facebook test Novi digital wallet and other events of the outgoing week.

The first bitcoin futures ETFs launched in the USA

On October 19, ETF based on Bitcoin futures from ProShares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker BITO. BITO’s trading turnover on the first trading day on the NYSE amounted to 24.42 million shares, almost reaching $ 1 billion. According to this indicator, the instrument ranked second among all exchange-traded funds.

Chapter SEC Gary Gensler commented on the event, recalling that the instrument is based on “a highly speculative asset class” with all aspects of volatility and confirmed the regulator’s position regarding the possible approval of spot exchange-traded funds based on the first cryptocurrency.

Chapter DCG Barry Silbert confirmed plans to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF, and a form was sent to the SEC the next day. At the same time, one of the largest American investment companies Invesco refused to launch an exchange-traded fund based on bitcoin futures, despite the fact that it was next in line for approval.

At the end of the week, the SEC approved bitcoin futures ETFs from VanEck and Valkyrie Investments. On Friday October 22nd, Valkyrie’s instrument debuted on the Nasdaq under the ticker BTF. The underlying asset of the structure, as in the case of ProShares, was Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

At the same time, the Bitcoin futures ETF launched by ProShares has almost reached the maximum allowed contract volume stipulated by the CME rules.

Commenting on the launch of bitcoin ETFs in the United States, the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that the Central Bank is not ready to admit similar instruments to trading.

Bitcoin price renews all-time high above $ 67,000

On the back of a product launch from ProShares, digital gold quotes rose. On Wednesday, October 20, the price hit a high above $ 67,000. Ethereum also hit a high at $ 4375.

Bitcoin failed to gain a foothold at the achieved level. At the time of writing, the asset is trading near $ 59,900.

Binance's 4-hour BTC / USDT chart. Data: TradingView.

Analysts at JPMorgan concluded that the main driver of the current rally in the first cryptocurrency was concerns about inflation, rather than the excitement over the first Bitcoin futures ETF.

Fundstrat experts predicted a further rise in the rate of digital gold to the level of $ 89,000. According to them, the market is now evaluating the results of the launch of a product from ProShares.

The experts interviewed by ForkLog also expressed their opinion on the further dynamics of the development of the price of bitcoin and pointed out the factors on which it will depend.

In general, the cryptocurrency market reacted ambiguously to the launch of Bitcoin futures ETFs. Most of the top 10 assets by market cap were in the red.

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has come close to the top ten of the most highly capitalized digital assets. During the week, its price increased by 72%, and the total market value of coins in circulation exceeded $ 21 billion.

According to the Messari service, the most expensive token of the medical blockchain platform Solve.Care has gone up. Its price increased by 357%, and its capitalization was $ 149 million.

Data: Messari.

Most of all, the Ethereum 2.0 Blox staking service token fell in price. CDT price fell by 35%, capitalization amounted to $ 130 million.

Data: Messari.

The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market was $ 2.62 trillion. Bitcoin dominance index fell to 43.2%.

Russian oilmen offered to use their equipment for mining

Vasily Shpak, deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, turned to the Ministry of Digital and the Central Bank with a request to assess the possibility of using equipment from Russian oil companies for mining.

We are talking about the use of associated petroleum gas to generate electricity to supply data centers and use them for the extraction of cryptocurrencies.

Tesla reports a $ 51 million loss on investment in bitcoin

Tesla recorded record profits and revenues at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The business income of the electric car manufacturer increased by 26.6%, but its investments in the first cryptocurrency at the end of the reporting period depreciated by $ 51 million.

The company estimated the value of the cryptocurrency on the balance at $ 1.26 billion, which is less than the value in the second quarter ($ 1.31 billion). Under US digital asset accounting rules, if they depreciate during the quarter, the entity reports a loss. If the price of the cryptocurrency rises, it is not reflected as a profit on the balance sheet.

Binance Smart Chain Developers Offer To Burn A Part Of Commissions Similar To Ethereum

The Binance Smart Chain developers have published a proposal to improve the BEP-95 ecosystem, which provides for a mechanism to burn part of the validator fees.

The solution provides for the flaring of a fixed proportion of gas in each block. The coefficient can be adjusted by validators, by default it is 10%.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not rule out the replacement of the reserve dollar with digital assets

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, Russia will continue to reduce the share of the dollar in national reserves and settlements with other countries – in the future it may be replaced by “some digital assets.”

Walmart has placed bitcoin terminals in dozens of chain stores

The largest American retailer Walmart offered customers the opportunity to buy bitcoin at several dozen US outlets. As part of the pilot project, 200 Coinstar terminals have been deployed.

Aksakov proposed to legislate the taxation of miners, and Deripaska urged the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to take cryptocurrency seriously

The head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, announced the need to separately register the taxation procedure for individuals and legal entities involved in cryptocurrency mining. At the same time, Aksakov stressed that mining is not prohibited in the Russian Federation, but the regulation of activities is not clearly spelled out.

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska urged the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to stop “infantilely turning a blind eye to the growing cryptocurrency market.” The president of RACIB Yuri Pripachkin agreed with him, criticizing the actions of the regulatory bodies of the Russian Federation, which could not bring the cryptocurrency market out of the shadows.

Bitcoin price dropped to $ 8200 on Binance.US

On the Binance.US platform, the bitcoin price fell by 87% within a minute, to $ 8200. At the same time, other cryptocurrency exchanges also recorded a slight drop.

The incident was caused by a software error from one of the institutional clients – his trading algorithm was malfunctioning.

A lucky guy was found on Reddit who managed to acquire 1.06 BTC at a price of $ 11,111.

Coinbase Helps Facebook Test Novi Digital Wallet

Facebook has selected Coinbase as a custodian partner to pilot its Novi digital wallet. The experiment will be attended by residents of the United States and Guatemala. They will be able to purchase through their account in the Pax Dollar (USDP) crypto wallet and use stablecoin for transfers between themselves.

The very next day, the US Senate called on Facebook to terminate the Novi wallet pilot, citing the fact that the company had repeatedly committed itself not to launch digital currency without the approval of federal financial regulators. Novi replied that the structure is separate from Facebook.

Mt.Gox Lenders Support Bitcoin Refund Plan

According to a statement by the platform’s trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi, about 99% of the exchange’s creditors took part in the voting. Approximately 83% of the total votes were in favor of the civil rehabilitation plan and payment terms for creditors.

Fake airdrop of bitcoin under the guise of Apple presentation gathered 30,000 viewers

On the evening of October 18, a few hours before the official start of the Apple Unleashed press conference, the scammers launched a series of fake broadcasts on YouTube, during which they invited users to take part in the distribution of cryptocurrencies. A few days later, Google prevented a massive hacking of YouTube channels for bitcoin scams.

CBOE Agree to Takeover ErisX Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Adjustable CFTC The Chicago Board Options Exchange announced the acquisition of ErisX, a U.S.-based trading and clearing platform for digital assets and their derivatives. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

