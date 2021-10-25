What Happened on the Crypto Market While Everyone Was Asleep – October 25 Review

Nigerian regulators are launching a national digital currency, American regulatory authorities are interested in the Polymarket prediction platform, bitcoin resumed its growth after a correction – these and other news on the morning of October 25 in our review

Behavior of cryptocurrencies – leaders in capitalization

Bitcoin (BTC) started Monday with a rise. As of 06:12 (Moscow time), the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 62,012. The minimum in 24 hours, according to the resource CoinMarketCap, was fixed at $ 59,643, the maximum at $ 62,168. Recall that Bitcoin was the most expensive in history on October 20, 2021 years ($ 66,930).

Bitcoin price chart. Source: TradingView

The second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, Ethereum, is traded, as of this writing, at $ 4130. The coin started Monday with a rise.

Ethereum price chart. Source: TradingView

In the top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (+ 10.49%) recorded the best movement result in 24 hours, and Solana (+ 24.45%) for the week. The largest losses per day (-1.16%) and the last 7 days (-0.73%) were recorded at Cardano.

Top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies. Source: CoinMarketCap

In the top 100 most capitalized cryptocurrencies, The Graph (+ 15.93%) recorded the best daily growth, and THORChain (+ 65.53%) over the week. Over the past 24 hours, Zcash has lost the most in price (-7.36%). The largest losses for the week were recorded at Stacks (-17.73%).

Breaking news on the morning of October 25

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is investigating the decentralized prediction platform Polymarket. Bloomberg writes about this, with reference to information received from sources.

The CFTC team wants to find out if Polymarket offers clients tools to trade swaps and binary options that violate regulations.

The ProShares team, which managed to launch the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on crypto derivatives in the history of the United States, wants to change the rules for trading a financial instrument. Writes about this Barron’s.

The company has applied for an exemption from trading restrictions on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, where its representatives buy futures contracts for its Bitcoin ETF. ProShares also plans to request permission to invest in other types of derivative contracts.

Nigeria’s authorities are planning to launch their central bank digital currency (CBDC), ENaira, today. Bloomberg writes about it.

Regulators believe the financial instrument will make settlement easier. Amid the launch of CBDC, local authorities have imposed restrictions on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

We will remind, earlier the editorial staff of BeInCrypto compiled an overview of what happened on the cryptocurrency market in the week of October 18-24.

