What is known about the fund that appears in the case of Mikhail Poryadin “BNK

Over the year, the fund’s receipts increased 40 times – from 5 million rubles to 200 million rubles. As indicated in the reports, the money was spent on the implementation of certain targeted activities. According to the investigation, the former head of the administration of the head of Komi, by prior conspiracy with other persons, kidnapped 85 million of these funds.

Photo by Viktor Bobyr from the BNK archive

In Syktyvkar, on October 25, the former head of the administration of the head of Komi Mikhail Poryadin was arrested for two months. He is suspected of a particularly large-scale fraud committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, using his official position. According to the investigation, in 2018-2020, Mikhail Poryadin and a group of people stole money transferred to the accounts of the Patriot charitable foundation for promoting the development of the volunteer movement and patriotic education of youth. We are talking about an amount of at least 85 million rubles.

What kind of fund this is – in the BNK review.

Creation and liquidation

According to an extract from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, the Patriot Foundation for Assistance to the Development of the Volunteer Movement and Patriotic Education of Youth was registered on September 5, 2018. Last location: Syktyvkar, Kuratova street, 83, office 316.

The fund was liquidated on July 26, 2021 by a court decision.

Founders and CEO

The founders of the fund at the time of liquidation were Nikolai Ignatiev, Olga Tyrina and Dinara Tyrina. But initially, among the founders, in addition to Nikolai Ignatiev, were Maria Dementyeva (until August 2019) and Natalya Garazhun (until January 2021).

The director of the fund was Nikolai Ignatiev, a member of the Komi Public Chamber. His biography is given on the website of the chamber.

Born on June 18, 1967 in the village of Leshukonskoye, Arkhangelsk Region. In 1985 he graduated from the Riga Civil Aviation Technical School with a degree in Flight Safety Service, in 1991 from the Arkhangelsk State Pedagogical Institute named after M.V. Lomonosov, specialty “Teacher of primary military training and physical education”, in 1996 – the Syktyvkar branch of the Moscow secondary special police school, specialty “Jurisprudence”.

Since 1991 he worked as a physical education teacher at school №30 of the Ezhvinsky district of Syktyvkar. In 1993-2002 he worked in the SOBR Organized Crime Control Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Komi. He graduated from the service as the head of the 1st department of SOBR UBOP with the rank of police major. From 1995 to 2002 he went on business trips to Chechnya, is a veteran of military operations.

Since 2002 he has been engaged in security activities. From 2005 to 2016 he was the director of LLC Private Security Company “Centurion”.

In 2014, he worked for a short time as the head of the labor protection, safety and emergency department of the Syktyvkar Bakery. From April 2016 to September 2018 – the head of the shooting range of the STC DOSAAF Russia in Komi.

In September 2018, he became the head of the Patriot Foundation.

Has state and departmental awards (Medal “For Courage”, Medal of the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” II degree, Medal “For Excellence in the Protection of Public Order”, Medal “Marshal of the Soviet Union Zhukov”, badge “For Excellent Service in the Ministry of Internal Affairs” , badge “Participant of hostilities”, badge “For Distinction in Service” I and II degrees, medal “For Courage and Humanism”, medal “90 years of DOSAAF”, certificates of honor of the President of Russia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Komi.

Activities

The main activity of the fund was the provision of financial services, except for insurance and pension services, not included in other groups.

There were also four additional types of activities: publishing books, activities for mutual financial assistance, providing other social services without providing accommodation, not included in other groups, other activities in the field of sports.

Real activity

Throughout its existence, the fund has not participated in public procurement either as a customer or as a supplier of goods or services. He was neither a plaintiff nor a defendant in arbitration. We could not find information that he received any grants and implemented any projects.

Financial statements

According to the state information resource of financial statements, in 2018 the fund received 5 million rubles, in 2019 – 200 million 620 thousand rubles (that is, 40 times more than in the previous reporting period), in 2020 – 10 million rubles (20 times less).

In 2018, 4 million 948 thousand rubles were spent, of which 2 million 557 thousand – for targeted activities, 2 million 220 thousand – for the maintenance of the organization and 171 thousand – for the acquisition of fixed assets and property.

In 2019, 193 million 459 thousand rubles were spent, of which 189 million – for targeted activities, 4 million – for the maintenance of the organization and 375 thousand rubles for the acquisition of fixed assets and property.

In 2020, the fund spent not only contributions, but also the balance from last year. The amount was 17.2 million rubles. Spending on targeted activities amounted to 13.6 million, for the maintenance of the organization – 3.6 million at the end of 2020, according to financial statements, the fund has only 8 thousand rubles left.

Recall, on October 25, the Syktyvkar court granted the investigation’s motion to detain the former head of the administration of the head of Komi, the first deputy chairman of the regional government, Mikhail Poryadin. Mikhail Poryadin was remanded in custody until December 23, 2021. The day before, the suspect was detained in Moscow and transferred to Syktyvkar.

Mikhail Poryadin is accused under part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, using their official position, on an especially large scale). The suspect did not admit guilt in the crime.

In May 2021, the political strategist of the former head of Komi, Maxim Mineev, was detained. According to Ura.ru, he is charged with part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale, as well as resulting in the deprivation of the right to a dwelling).