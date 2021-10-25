What is the movie about a Barbie doll with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie? | Cinema | Culture

American actor Ryan Gosling joined the director’s film Greta Gerwig about a Barbie doll, where he will play the role of Ken, writes Deadline. Barbie herself will be played by an actress Margot Robbie.

Ryan Gosling. Photo: www.globallookpress.com

What kind of barbie?

Barbie is a children’s toy that was invented by the couple in the late 1950s. Ruth and Elliot Handlers; since 1959 this doll has been produced by Mattel. Over the years, many varieties of Barbies have appeared, the toy has mastered various “professions”, and eminent designers sewed clothes for collectible versions. Barbie even has a full name – Barbara Millicent Roberts… In 1961, she had a boyfriend named Ken (or Ken Carson). They are not officially married, although they have been dating for 60 years.

Since the early 2000s, Mattel has partnered with Mainframe Entertainment to produce animated Barbie films. At the moment, more than 30 full-length cartoons have been filmed, which sold well on video and managed to increase the popularity of the doll.

What is known about the Barbie movie?

A feature film, in which Barbie should be the main character, was planned to be shot back in the mid-1980s, but then nothing came of this idea.

In 2015, Sony Pictures and Mattel announced they were working on a feature-length film with the heroine. The main role in the picture was supposed to be played by a comedian Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer), then changed her Ann Hataway. The release date of this picture changed several times, until all the persons involved in its creation left the project.

Nevertheless, the company Mattel, which has its own film division, did not abandon the idea of ​​a movie about Barbie. In 2018, she became interested in the project Margot Robbie (“Suicide Squad”, “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood”), which at the same time became one of the producers of the future film. A year later it became known that the film would be directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women); she will write the script together with the director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach (“Madagascar 3”, “Marriage Story”).

The plot of the Barbie movie is still unknown.

Filming is slated for 2022 and will be released in 2023.