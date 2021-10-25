what opportunities can “GosTech” give :: Opinion :: RBC

What is it like? This is a single digital platform using a cloud infrastructure, which houses ready-made technologies, a single development system.

“Accelerated digitalization” requires quick solutions: the GosTech platform will significantly speed up the implementation and use of a standard solution. The platform itself should become a kind of marketplace: ready-made solutions that have shown their effectiveness can be reused or scaled across the country.

What is the essence of such a platform? The government takes on audit and analysis responsibilities, and technology providers can compete for government contracts. Such platform capabilities not only allow you to quickly find new solutions, but also significantly reduce the cost of their development – after all, the platform can already offer a number of ready-made solutions.

In this regard, the question naturally arises: will GosTech contribute to the monopolization of the market for digital state systems?

First of all, it is important to note that GosTech is a platform that will host solutions created on a competitive basis. The key principles of GosTech – openness, competitiveness and publicity – have already been fixed in the regulations of GosTech, approved on September 15, 2021 at the Presidium of the Legal Commission.

On the basis of GosTech, a catalog of ready-made cloud solutions will be created in the form of a marketplace, where any manufacturer of state services can place their products for their reuse.

Technological competition is transferred to the platform level, and ready-made solutions can be upgraded and, if they show their effectiveness, be used in the future instead of outdated solutions or solutions that are not suitable for current tasks.

The platform becomes a kind of constructor: you can rewrite existing solutions and assemble new systems. This approach will significantly reduce the time and financial costs of creating state systems. This market will become available not only for a small number of large integrators, but also for a huge number of small and medium-sized businesses. Thus, small companies will gain access to a large market and will be able to compete with the products of IT giants.

The efficiency of working with the platform will increase gradually: after all, the more new systems appear on GosTech, the more new services for reuse will be in it. There are examples when solutions and systems were created at the expense of the money of the Moscow region, which were adopted by other regions, and this made it possible to quickly create new services for citizens in other regions and reduce government spending.

The new platform solution not only opens up opportunities for competition among IT companies, but also allows to partially solve the problem of staff shortages: instead of creating separate state systems in each department or writing new programs anew, developers will be able to use open source solutions on the GosTech platform to create your own projects.