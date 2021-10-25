what results have Russian special forces achieved – RT in Russian

On Sunday, October 24, Russia celebrates the Day of Special Forces. Their story began in 1950 based on the experience gained during the Great Patriotic War. During the Cold War, Soviet special forces took part in many local conflicts, the most significant operation being the war in Afghanistan. After the collapse of the USSR, the special forces of the Russian Federation made a significant contribution to the fight against bandit formations in the North Caucasus, and in recent years they received their baptism of fire in Syria. Experts believe that the experience of operations against the terrorist international has made it possible to significantly improve the tactics and arsenal of the domestic special forces.

On October 24, fighters and veterans of special forces are celebrating their professional holiday in Russia. These elite formations exist in the structure of the RF Ministry of Defense, Rosgvardia, MVD, FSB, Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

From mouths to brigades

Some historians believe that the first special forces in Russia were special purpose units (CHON), which appeared among the Bolsheviks during the Civil War. In accordance with the decree of the Central Committee of the RCP (b) of April 17, 1919, these detachments were entrusted with the functions of “rendering assistance to the bodies of Soviet power in the struggle against counter-revolution.”

In CHON, they tried to recruit people who were morally stable and most loyal to the party. An employee of one of these formations was the future writer Arkady Petrovich Gaidar. However, the Chonites were not distinguished by serious military training and practically did not participate in battles with the White Guards.

The official starting point of the history of Russian special forces is considered to be the directive of the USSR War Minister, Marshal Alexander Vasilevsky, dated October 24, 1950. The document provided for the appearance in the army of 46 special-purpose companies with a staff of 120 people each. The management of the preparation of the spetsnaz companies was entrusted to the 2nd Main Directorate of the General Staff.

The decision to create special-purpose units was made on the basis of the experience of the Great Patriotic War, when military formations were operating as part of the Red Army, engaged in reconnaissance and sabotage operations in the rear of the enemy. Many of these units were called special (special) units.

After the victory over Nazi Germany, these units were disbanded, but by the end of the 1940s, due to the aggravation of the military-political situation and the appearance of nuclear weapons, the Soviet leadership came to the conclusion that it was necessary to recreate the army special forces units.

“The formation of the first companies of SPETSNAZ (this was the abbreviated designation adopted in the 1950s-1960s) took place in a planned manner. In the winter of 1950-1951, the 2nd Main Directorate of the General Staff organized training for unit commanders. Intelligence officers who had extensive service practice and rich combat experience were involved in the training, ”the RF Ministry of Defense reports.

All 46 special-purpose companies, as prescribed in Vasilevsky’s directive, were formed by May 1, 1951. The special forces received the most modern weapons at that time. The recruits had high requirements for physical, fire and airborne training.

Increased attention was paid to the moral and psychological qualities of the special forces. The servicemen trained day and night, constantly participated in exercises, marched in unfamiliar terrain.

In 1957, by increasing the number of companies, special-purpose battalions appeared, and in the 1960s – brigades. During the Cold War, Soviet special forces took part in conflicts in different regions of the world as advisers and instructors.

It is known that the subdivisions of scout divers carried out combat service in Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Vietnam. In the late 1970s, the USSR special forces began their combat path in Afghanistan.

One of the most famous operations of the special forces was the assault on Amin’s palace in December 1979. In addition to army units, special forces of the KGB of the USSR took part in it, in particular, employees of Zenit, Thunder and Alpha.

Members of the Alpha group before the assault on Amin’s palace

During the Afghan operation, Soviet special forces made more than 3 thousand combat exits. The key task of the elite formations was to suppress the supply of weapons and ammunition to Afghanistan from the territory of neighboring states. The seizure of the American portable anti-aircraft missile system “Stinger” and the documentation for it is considered a great achievement of the military.

In addition to the Ministry of Defense and the KGB, in the Soviet years, special forces also appeared in the Ministry of Internal Affairs: OMON (special purpose mobile unit) and SOBR (Special Rapid Response Unit). In the 1990s, the Vityaz and Rus detachments were formed in the structure of the Interior Ministry troops, whose fighters took part in anti-terrorist campaigns in the North Caucasus.

A special mark of distinction among non-army special forces servicemen is the maroon beret. The exam for wearing it is the hardest test of endurance, fortitude and combat training. It involves a grueling march, 12-minute sparring, passing an obstacle course, checking actions when storming high-rise buildings, shooting at targets, fulfilling standards for acrobatics and hand-to-hand combat.

Weapons and experience

As retired colonel Viktor Litovkin explained in a conversation with RT, special forces are very different from combined-arms formations, and the difference is not only in the peculiarities of combat training. According to the expert, the elite units, as a rule, are not armed with heavy equipment and perform tasks autonomously and without fire support.

“This ensures the secrecy and surprise of their actions. Weapons are also very different: silencers, silent rifles and machine guns are used. If there is a battle in a building, various types of compact weapons are used, and the equipment of the fighters allows them to climb onto roofs, balconies, and burst through windows, ”Litovkin said.

In particular, the VSS Vintorez silent sniper rifle and the special ASM Val submachine gun created on its basis are quite widespread in the special forces of the Russian power structures. The rifle was put into service in 1987, the machine gun in 1989. Today they are supplied to the troops in improved versions.

“Vintorez” and “Val” are considered light and compact products that are convenient to use both on the ground and in confined spaces. During the shooting, the soldier does not feel a strong recoil. At the same time, cartridges of 9 mm caliber are capable of penetrating the bulletproof vests of opponents.

One of the leaders in the class of personal self-defense weapons of special forces is considered to be the CP-2 “Veresk” submachine gun developed by TsNIITOCHMASH. It is in service with the FSB and the National Guard. Despite its modest size, this product combines firepower and high accuracy of fire.

“The main advantages of the SR-2 are powerful ammunition, high rate of fire, structural reliability and compact dimensions. The submachine gun is designed to defeat the enemy, including in personal protective equipment of the second class, as well as unarmored vehicles and people in it at ranges of up to 200 m, “Rostec reports.

The arsenal of the army special forces also contains one of the most effective assault rifles in the world – the AN-94 of the famous Russian designer Gennady Nikonov. This weapon is more accurate than any AK and provides an ultra-fast rate of fire in short bursts.

However, the AN-94 is structurally more complex than the usual Kalashnikov assault rifle. In addition, the brainchild of Nikonov requires a certain skill from the fighter: shooting from him should be carried out in a relaxed state. According to experts, such a whimsical, but at the same time effective weapon is just suitable for well-trained employees of special forces.

Another unique weapon used by the Russian special forces is the ADS automatic grenade launcher system, which is designed for combat swimmers of the Russian Guard and the Russian army. The weapon is capable of functioning both on land and under water. Moreover, the firing is carried out with 5.45 x 39 mm caliber typical for the army and law enforcement agencies.

A combat swimmer is shooting from ADF

The maximum firing range of ADS under water is 25 m, on land – like a conventional Kalashnikov assault rifle. The complex is made according to the bullpup scheme, when the firing mechanism is located in front of the store. This configuration of the weapon made it possible to make it compact while maintaining all key combat qualities. The use of ADS relieves the special forces from the need to take a land assault rifle into the kit.

In an interview with RT, Sergei Goncharov, president of the International Association of Veterans of the Alpha Special Anti-Terror Unit, emphasized that our country has always paid increased attention to the issues of equipping special forces.

“The equipment of the spetsnaz, of course, depends on the nature of the tasks assigned. Generally speaking, today we can say with confidence that the special forces of the Russian security agencies have in their arsenal everything they need to operate effectively in different conditions, ”he said.

Also on the topic Tomsk stenovisor: what is the uniqueness of the newest Russian device for detecting people behind obstacles

Tomsk scientists have developed a unique complex “Radio surveillance M-400”, which makes it possible to detect people behind obstacles. About this in …

The officer believes that the experience of anti-terrorist operations in Syria and the North Caucasus, as well as measures to detain and neutralize members of illegal armed groups in Russian cities, play a huge role in maintaining a high level of combat readiness of Russian special forces.

“Special forces officers stop terrorist attacks, release hostages, detain especially dangerous criminals, providing citizens with a calm and peaceful life. This is their main mission and merit for the country, ”Goncharov emphasized.

In turn, the editor-in-chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland Internet portal Dmitry Drozdenko, in an interview with RT, especially noted the successful work of the Special Operations Forces in Syria. In the Arab Republic, military personnel were engaged in reconnaissance, air guidance and the elimination of the leaders of gangs.

“Only in real combat conditions is the effectiveness of tactics and the reliability of weapons tested. It is important for a special forces soldier to feel the whole gamut of difficulties that are encountered in the war. Syria and, to some extent, the North Caucasus made it possible to draw a lot of very correct conclusions that contribute to the further development of Russian special forces, ”Drozdenko summed up.