what the 17-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip looks like

The day before, Ryan Philip shared on his Instagram photos of them with Reese Witherspoon, son of Deacon. Together they went camping in New Mexico. Now they are discussing on the web that Deacon is just a copy of his father!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip (Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty Images)

Ryan Philip, 45, has posted a series of photographs in which they both pose in the water. Users noted that Deacon is very similar to his stellar father. “You were literally created as twins!”, “Look cool,” subscribers wrote in the comments.

And if the son of the actors looks like Ryan, then the daughter is the spitting image of Reese Witherspoon. Recently, Ava Philip shared photos with her beloved Owen Mahoney. Users were shocked at how much the couple looked like Reese and Ryan in their youth! “I’m the only one who sees her parents in the photo,” “Hi Reese and Ryan,” “God, he’s just a copy of your father!” Commented Ava’s followers.

Recall that Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip got married in 1999. The couple was together for seven years. During this time, the now ex-spouses had two children: Ava Elizabeth Philip and Deacon Philip. Since 2011, the actress has been married to agent Jim Toth, with whom she has brought up a common Tennessee son, James Toth.