What to do with bonds after the Central Bank rate hike

On Friday, October 22, the Bank of Russia raised its key rate by 75 bp. up to 7.5% in response to higher inflation forecasts.

The consensus forecast of analysts assumed a more moderate increase within 50 bp, therefore, immediately after the publication of the press release, there was a pronounced reaction from the market. The USD / RUB and EUR / RUB currency pairs have updated their lows since July 2020, and the RGBI government bond index lost 0.82% in just a day, which is very significant for a low-volatility instrument.



What explains the decision of the Central Bank

The regulator is targeting an inflation target of 4%. If the inflation forecast exceeds the target, then the Central Bank raises the rate. The larger the gap between the target and the forecast, the higher the rate. This time, the forecast for inflation rose strongly, which led to similar actions.

The Central Bank notes the following key factors that influenced the decision:

Stable inflation factors are above the Central Bank’s target of 4% and there are no signs of slowing down.

World markets remain the source of inflationary risks. The rise in prices for coal, gas, non-ferrous metals and nitrogen fertilizers increases producers’ costs.

One-off factors in September associated with an increase in food prices due to a weak harvest and an epizootic situation in livestock, keep inflationary expectations at an elevated level.

Logistic problems last longer than the Central Bank expected in its previous forecast.

The Central Bank emphasizes that domestic demand growth is outstripping production opportunities. Capacity constraints, lack of components and raw materials, bottlenecks in logistics and other factors do not allow production to quickly adapt to growing demand. As a result, excess demand does not lead to economic growth, but only spurs prices. The rate hike is intended to cool demand and slow inflation.

What to expect next

The head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina stressed that “the level of the key rate will be higher, and the holding time will be longer than the Central Bank had set in its previous forecasts. It is too early to speak about the end of the cycle of completion of the tightening monetary policy ”. The press release also contains the wording that the Bank of Russia “admits the possibility further increases key rate on the nearest meetings “.

The forecast range for the average rate until the end of the year is 7.5-7.7% does not exclude an increase in the rate by 100 bp. at the next meeting in December 2021

Thus, the risks of further tightening of monetary policy are high, which will negatively affect the dynamics of prices on the bond market.

What will happen to bonds

Rising rates are negative for bond prices. Following the growth of the key rate, the yields on the debt market are also growing. This means that the current issues must trade at a lower price in order to meet new investor expectations.

On Friday, the largest surge in yields was observed at a distance of 2-5.5 years. The growth amounted to 25-30 bp. The market has won back the rate hike above forecasts, but has not yet incorporated the risks of further decline in the quotes. In the next two weeks, OFZs may remain under pressure.

Corporate issuers tend to post changes late. At the same time, the fastest adjusting to the OFZ curve are liquid issues of the highest quality issuers of the AAA – AA rating category on the Russian scale. Changes in second-tier bonds with BBB-A ratings are taking a little longer.

Lower credit quality securities, which can be classified as high yield bonds (HYB), have shown resilience this year compared to the market. The spread of the Cbonds CBI Hight Yield Index has steadily narrowed amid the rate-tightening cycle in 2021, providing holders with a higher level of profit. This may be due to lower liquidity, the specific structure of the holders of such bonds, as well as the improvement in the credit quality of heavy issuers.

In relation to the second-tier securities, the premium in the yield of VDO has significantly decreased. Further growth of rates may spur investors to move from HDO to higher quality securities. Moreover, an increase in the cost of borrowing may negatively affect the solvency of certain issuers of HDI, which are subject to great risks.

If inflation is high, bonds with a floating coupon or indexed par may be interesting. The most liquid and conservative representatives of this asset class are OFZ-IN and OFZ-PK. In the corporate segment, you can pay attention to the following securities:



conclusions

The Bank of Russia believes that inflation will remain high until the end of the year and may even accelerate. The regulator allows for a repeated rate increase at the next meetings. At the next meeting on December 17, the rate may be increased by up to 100 bp.

The bond market may remain under pressure. Medium-term securities with a duration of 2 to 5.5 years are under the greatest blow. Corporate bonds of the second tier traditionally lag behind OFZs, so holders of small stakes still have the opportunity to adjust their portfolio.

The high-level bonds segment, which have been more stable than the market since the beginning of the year, may lose their advantage amid a narrowing yield spread to second-tier securities.

Corporate bonds of second-tier issuers with a duration of up to 2 years can act as protective bonds. Good results can be provided by OFZ-IN linkers (in particular, issue 52001), OFZ-PK (for example, 24020 and 24021) and corporate floaters.

Experienced investors may also be interested in the highest quality issuers in the HDI segment that have the potential to improve credit metrics. However, this option requires a high level of investor expertise and in-depth analysis of the securities of interest.

