what’s next for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly by date of birth

Looking at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, it feels like the two were created to be together. To many, however, it seems that they, on the contrary, are destroying each other: you see, Megan has changed a lot lately, moreover, they themselves admit that both have mental problems.

We decided to find out from the non-numerologist Olga Pertseva what connected the stars based on their statistical psychoanalysis. The method allows you to determine personality traits by date of birth.

Olga Pertseva, non-numerologist, author of the method of statistical psychoanalysis

“Megan Fox has another boy,” is probably how the headlines should have started after the stars first spoke about the romance.

Megan’s date of birth – 05/16/1986

Coulson’s date of birth – 04/22/1990

The Matrix Megan and Machine Gun Kelly

Colson Baker Matrix

Megan Fox Matrix

What hooked them in each other?

Bioenergy balance

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The energy sector is responsible for it: Megan has an empty sector, Coulson has 2222. This suggests that Megan is experiencing a strong energy or emotional dependence towards her boyfriend. In a literal sense, she cannot tear herself away from him. Only in his presence, the creative potential wakes up in her, physical strength and the desire for activity appear.

Many people are looking for in new relationships that which was not in the past. With ex-husband Brian Austin Green, the actress had a real vacuum in her feelings. It provokes conflicts for no reason, interferes with the progress in the development of the couple and makes the relationship insipid. Moreover, Meghan’s former partner was withdrawn and withdrawn, unlike Coulson, who is closer to an extrovert and leads a busy social life.

Guardianship

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Despite her open sexuality and femininity, Meghan has masculine traits in her behavior. The main of these traits is her desire to patronize, primarily because Megan matured early and has an impressive life experience that I certainly want to apply. It was difficult to show my leadership qualities with my ex-husband.

In this relationship, she can teach and guide. But most likely, she will be disappointed: she will have to wait a long time for Baker to mature.

Childhood

People like Meghan, who have a strong 3/4/5/6 “household” sector, do not live early to adulthood. Many parents notice this and are even proud of this manifestation, deprive them of their childhood. The only problem is, and then they look for someone who will show them what it is, as Colson does for Megan. That is why Megan chose a younger guy (and it’s not even about age, but his perception and behavior).

Does it bother Megan that her lover is younger than her?

Photo: Alex Menendez / Getty Images

Now and for many years to come, Megan will be in love with this man, as she is emotionally dependent on him. Colson Baker is not just 4 years younger than Megan, he is an “eternal child” and will feel like he is 16 years old until his gray hair, with all the ensuing consequences. The sector “goal” and the sector “everyday life” in its matrix are responsible for such a manifestation. Megan realizes this, but she is unable to break off the relationship.

What differences do Meghan and Coulson have?

Jealousy

Photo: @meganfox Photo: @meganfox Photo: @meganfox

Megan is jealous of her boyfriend when he spends time with friends. To be happy, she must constantly be close to him physically. Energy dependence on a partner is like a drug for her. At first, this provokes an upsurge in all areas of relations. But along with butterflies comes the desire for unlimited power.

Megan wants Colson to not only be there, but to have him as her property. She divides the world into “mine / not mine”, but this does not like the freedom-loving Coulson, causing serious disappointments in the pair, which grow like a snowball.

Perception difference

Megan’s “character” sector has a coefficient of 11, while Colson’s has a coefficient of 1. They perceive the world in different ways. The singer expects worship for his genius and uniqueness. The actress – signs of attention, accepted in society. These couples are often frustrated that they cannot get the right signal from their partner to show that they are important, loved and remembered. And this is the reason for much of Fox and Baker’s disagreement.

Why did Megan and Coulson get together?

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Both have a fate number 9. Both value everything rare, in a single copy, expensive and prestigious – he is just that, she is just that.

Her low initiative and deviance allows him to be a hero and save her from dragons. With this, he gains the meaning of life, which is important for him, because he often loses it and is prone to depression.

She is able to teach him to enjoy the process of life, and not just the goals achieved.

She knows how to yield to his dominant nature, but at the same time she will always remain independent.

Both appreciate mysticism, it permeates their entire life.