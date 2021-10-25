Where non-working days began. The most relevant about the pandemic on October 25 :: Society :: RBC

Non-working days began in six regions of Russia, nursing mothers were allowed to vaccinate, new restrictions came into force in Moscow, the UN requested $ 8 billion for vaccinations in the world. The most relevant information about the pandemic is in the RBC review

Coronavirus Russia Moscow Peace 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died Source: JHU, federal and regional virus headquarters

Situation in Russia

The country identified 37,930 new cases of COVID-19 per day, the operational headquarters said. The total number of infected is more than 8.2 million. In total, more than 7.1 million people have recovered, more than 231.6 thousand have died. 1069 deaths were recorded per day.

How the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia is changing Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

Re-vaccination against coronavirus is best done in six months, said the head of the Sputnik V Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg. According to him, six months is the minimum period during which the previously produced antibodies are kept at a high level, which provides protection. Gunzburg added that such a period before re-vaccination is due to the appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 delta strain, due to which it is necessary to maintain a high level of protective antibodies.

In Russia, 49.16 million complete cycles of vaccination against COVID-19 (two injections) were carried out, the headquarters reports. The level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Russia rose to 45.7%.

From October 25 in six regions – in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Kursk, Samara regions and the Perm Territory – non-working days began, they will last until November 7 inclusive.

The Ministry of Health allowed to vaccinate lactating women with Sputnik V: this item was removed from the list of contraindications in the instructions for the vaccine. At the same time, the Ministry of Health noted that clinical studies on the use of “Sputnik V” in nursing mothers have not been conducted.

How non-working days will pass in different regions of Russia. The main thing



How the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Russia is changing Daily data of the operational headquarters Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

New restrictions have come into force in Moscow due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. Muscovites over the age of 60 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases must, until February 25, observe a home regime at their place of permanent residence “or in garden plots.” Employers must switch to teleworking mode at least 30% of the total number of employees and all employees over 60 years of age.

Russian laboratories offer several options for tests for antibodies to the causative agent of COVID-19. Which one should be chosen, in which cases what is needed and why it is not necessary to compare tests from different laboratories, read the RBC material.

The rate of spread of coronavirus in Russia Weekly growth rates of new cases,%. Week to week comparison.

We are considering the period from the beginning of May 2020, when the number of daily tests for coronavirus exceeded 200 thousand. Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

The spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in the regions of Russia Number of confirmed cases of infection Source: Federal and regional headquarters for the fight against the virus Data for Russia i

Situation in the world

According to WHO, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 242.3 million people, of which more than 4.9 million have died.

The leader in the number of confirmed cases remains the United States, where more than 44.9 million infected were identified. India is in second place (over 34.1 million), in third place is Brazil (over 21.6 million), in fourth place is Great Britain (over 8.6 million), in fifth place is Russia. More than 7.7 million cases of COVID-19 were registered in Turkey, more than 6.8 million in France.

In Tokyo, since October 25, for the first time in almost 11 months, all coronavirus restrictions have been lifted for those catering establishments that meet increased requirements for sanitary standards. Restaurants without certificates will be able to work without a time limit, but sell alcohol only until 21:00.

Mexico received another batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine: 729 thousand doses of the first component of the drug arrived in the country. This is the 21st delivery of the Russian vaccine to Mexico; in total, Russia has delivered more than 12.62 million doses of the drug to the country.

To vaccinate 40% of people in all countries by the end of this year and 70% by the middle of the next, WHO and the UN will need $ 8 billion, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “We call on the G20 to help us with this,” he said.