Where to go with your child on autumn holidays: 16 ideas from opera to museum – Playbill Plus – St. Petersburg News

Autumn holidays for schoolchildren will last from October 25 to November 7. “Fontanka” has prepared a selection of children’s events that will take place on these dates in cultural institutions Petersburg… Young viewers will be able to visit children’s opera, ballet, performances, musicals and sendbXia for a museum quest. They, unlike adults, QR—codes are not required (but a proof of age document is required). Opera and ballet On November 7, at 13:00, the Mikhailovsky Theater will show a version of Aram Khachaturian’s ballet “Spartacus” adapted for children. Choreographer Georgy Kovtun made a number of cuts, shortened the duration of the action. But the most spectacular moments – fights, circus stunts, the appearance of a live tigress – remain the adornment of the production. The performance will be interesting for both children and teenagers. 6+

On October 31 at 12:00 at the Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theater for children a theatrical concert “Oriental Tales: Scheherazade” will take place. This is one of the concerts of the “fairytale” series of the Mariinsky repertoire. The orchestra will play Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphonic suite “Scheherazade”, and the oriental storyteller herself will read fragments of “A Thousand and One Nights” on stage. Also, children will receive a lesson in instrumentation – they will be introduced to the bassoon, piccolo flute, percussion instruments. Circus artists will be invited to the stage, they will entertain children with plastic numbers. 6+ Performances October 28 (at 12:00 and 16:00) and November 3 (at 12:00 and 17:00). A.A. Bryantseva will show the production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” based on the book of the series by Clive Staples Lewis “The Chronicles of Narnia.” The literary basis of the work is autobiographical: in 1940, during the war, English children were evacuated from large cities to the countryside. In the story, four children – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy – live in evacuation with a family friend, Professor Digory Kirk. Once, playing hide and seek, they find a door in an old closet leading to the mysterious and magical land of Narnia. The play was staged by Ivan Orlov, a graduate of Heifetz’s workshop at RATI-GITIS. Honored Artist of Russia Sergei Shelgunov plays the main role. 10+

At noon on October 27, 30 and November 3, the Baltic House will show performances by Ksenia Nikitina based on the fairy tale novel by Nikolai Nosov “The Travel of Dunno and His Friends”. This production is the winner of the XXVIII festival “Theaters of St. Petersburg for Children”. A bright, mischievous and musical performance about the journey of Dunno, the artist Tube, the engineer Vintik, Dr. Pilyulkin and the composer Gusli for small and large spectators who are always ready for fantastic adventures. 6+ On October 27, 31 and November 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, at 12:00 and 14:30 at the KARLSSON HAUS Theater, the play “Tea Party Probably Will Take Place” will be staged by Alexei Shishov based on the works of Lewis Carroll “Alice in Wonderland” and Alice Through the Looking Glass. This performance is a laureate of the Golden Mask Prize in the category “Best Performance in a Puppet Theater”. The creators of the production will tell the story of the journey of the girl Alice on the chessboard, sometimes she echoes Carroll’s books, and sometimes she is a figment of the authors’ imagination, like, for example, a time loop in a scene with an endless tea party. 0+

On October 27 at 12:00 in the State Philharmonic for children and youth, a sand animation play “The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish” will be shown. This is a production by Nikita Shmitko based on Pushkin’s fairy tales. The performance combines improvisation on three sand tables by the artist Eva Sosnina, acting, fantasy scenery, as well as the music of Lyadov and Rimsky-Korsakov performed by the Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra. 6+ On October 30, at 13:00, the Masterskaya theater will show Ekaterina Gorokhovskaya’s production of The Bremen Town Musicians – a musical adventure for children and adults in one act based on the fairy tale of the Brothers Grimm and the cult cartoon. This is a play about love, friendship and art, which, as you know, always wins. A vivid interactive show with music, songs and dances awaits the audience. 6+

On October 31 and November 6, the Bolshoi Puppet Theater will present to children the play “A Walk with Winnie the Pooh”, fantasies based on the fairy tale by Alan Milne “Winnie the Pooh and All, All, All”, retold from English by Boris Zakhoder. The fairy tale play is dedicated to the magical land of childhood and people who have not lost the ability to fantasize. A familiar plot staged by one of the main storytellers of St. Petersburg, the chief director of the BTK Ruslan Kudashov, will open a portal to the world of imagination: the main characters will magically shrink in front of the viewer and go on a journey into the world of toys. 6+

Musicals and musical performances At noon on October 27 and November 3, children will be shown the musical “Forgotten Birthday” by the young composer Anastasia Bespalova at the Zazerkalye theater. The production is based on the fairy tales of the English children’s writer Donald Bisset, the lyrics were written by Evgeny Fridman. It is known that Bisset wrote eccentric fairy tales that were not always understood by adults. His characters are varied and unpredictable: they are trains, railway stations, police, a cow, a snail, a tiger cub, slugs, a queen and many others. In the play, children will interact with theatrical reality: feed imaginary animals with imaginary hay, take a trip to the moon, swim on the river of jam. 0+

At noon on October 30 and November 4, at the Music Hall, children will watch a musical performance for children “Spitfire. The Adventures of Little Baba Yaga “based on the fairy tale” Little Witch “by Otfried Preisler. The old tale about the adventures of a little sorceress and her friend, the wise mentor Raven, takes on an original embodiment in the genre of a musical performance. The audience will try to answer the main question: is it possible to become a good witch while remaining a good person. The melodies of world hits from the musical director of the production, Fabio Mastrangelo, will sound from the stage. 6+

On November 7, at 13:00 and 16:00 at the Educational Theater on Mokhovaya, a children’s performance in the style of rock and roll “Our Dunno” based on the works of Nikolai Nosov will be shown. This is the autumn premiere directed by Maxim Mikhailov. “Our Dunno” is a musical performance with elements of acrobatics about how Znayka and seven of his friends went in search of adventure in a hot air balloon. A live orchestra plays in the performance. 6+

Circus performances At 18:00 on October 27-29, the Circus on Fontanka will present the “Clown” program dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yuri Nikulin. Bengal tigers, trapeze artists, acrobats, jugglers and, of course, clowns will enter the circus arena. Eminent aerialist with a ball on belts Anton Mikheev will take part in the production. 0+

Museums During the holidays, the city hosts the Children’s Days festival – a large-scale project that unites city museums. Citizens with children can take part in the travel game “1, 2, 3, 4, 5 – I’M GOING TO SEARCH!” 12 routes have been developed especially for them – through the Zoshchenko Museum, the Zoological Museum, the Sheremetev Palace, the Museum of the History of Religions and others, as well as master classes and quests. On the festival website you can download route sheets and choose a museum according to the age and interests of the child.

Master Class On October 30 at 13:00 in the Eastern Pavilion of the Mikhailovsky Castle a master class from the Russian Museum “Ship of Petersburg” will take place. Participants will get acquainted with engravings by the remarkable 17th century artist A.F. Zubov, who devoted many works to ships, and will be able to create their own ship using a marker and paper. 7+ Cartoons At 19:00 on October 26, the LenDoc Open Film Studio invites viewers to the screening of the French melodrama Little Mama, a heartfelt time travel film from the director of Portrait of a Girl on Fire, Celine Syamma. Eight-year-old Nellie, together with her parents, arrives at a country house and in the forest meets her age. Her name is Marion – the same as the mother of the main character. 6+

