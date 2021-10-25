While you were sleeping: a fully vaccinated patient died from COVID-19, the Russians named the most unreliable cars, and Scarlett Johansson was blacklisted

Protection against the delta coronavirus

The Sputnik Light vaccine, as a third component, increases the level of protection against the delta strain of coronavirus for those who have received two Pfizer vaccinations, said Alexander Gunzburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. This was reported by RIA Novosti. Earlier it was reported that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) offered Pfizer to start joint trials with the Sputnik Light vaccine – as a third component to enhance the effect.

He explained that it is still unclear how effective the Pfizer vaccine against the delta strain is, with some speculation that it is only 40%.

The RDIF previously noted that, according to research from the Russian Ministry of Health, the effectiveness of Sputnik V against the delta strain was 83.1%. At the same time, according to a study by American scientists published on the MedRxiv website, the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in July decreased against the background of the spread of the new strain. For mRNA-1273 (Moderna) this figure was 76%, and for BNT162b2 (Pfizer) – 42%.

One-component vaccine “Sputnik Light” was registered in Russia in early May, its effectiveness was 79.4%, which is higher than that of many vaccines requiring two injections. Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. No serious adverse events were reported after immunization with the drug.

Vaccinated people need to be careful

Greece recorded the first death from a coronavirus of a fully vaccinated patient. This was announced by the director of the intensive care unit of the hospital “Papanikolaou” Nikos Karavelos, writes MK.ru with reference to the local TV channel OPEN.

“In my department, we have the first death of a fully vaccinated patient. He had no major illnesses, ”the doctor said. According to him, this is the first such case in 13 thousand patients who have visited the hospital.

The medic noted that unvaccinated people are in greater danger. This case, he said, is an exception. That said, vaccinated people should still exercise caution.

Tragedy in Sterlitamak

In Bashkiria, investigators opened a criminal case against a 29-year-old resident of Sterlitamak. The woman is suspected of killing a newborn child.

According to the Republican Investigative Committee, the tragedy occurred the evening before, on August 16. According to preliminary data, the woman after giving birth in the ward of the clinical hospital №1 grabbed the child of another woman in labor and threw it out the window. The baby died from his injuries.

Investigative actions are being carried out with the suspect; in the near future, the issue of her arrest will be resolved.

The most unreliable cars

The most unreliable cars, according to Russians, are cars of Russian (65% of Russian drivers think so) and Chinese (40%) manufacturers. The results of the survey are reported by PRIMPRESS. The third place was taken by French cars (10%). Korean cars were mentioned by only 8% of those surveyed.

48% of car owners experience breakdowns of their cars once a year. 27% of respondents have their cars repaired one to three times a year, and 12% have problems with their cars more than four times a year.

At the same time, a third of Russians spend from 10 to 20 thousand rubles a year on car repairs. 26% of respondents spend from 20 to 40 thousand rubles, and for 16% these expenses amount to more than 40 thousand rubles a year.

It should be noted that Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage cars, popular in the Primorsky Territory, distinguished themselves by their weak suspension and brakes. Hyundai often has parking brake breakdowns, while Kia has problems with the braking system. In addition, the Mitsubishi Outlander suffers from a faulty braking and steering system.

Scarlett Johansson Blacklisted Disney

Disney Studios has frozen production of the previously announced Tower of Terror movie based on the Disneyland attraction. Actress Scarlett Johansson was supposed to take part in it. This is reported by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper with reference to the GFR.

Also, according to the publication, the “mouse house” planned to launch a number of projects involving the performer of the role of Natasha Romanoff, which have not yet been officially announced. Now their development has been discontinued.

Recall that Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney after the hybrid rental of “Black Widow” – the simultaneous premiere of the superhero tape in cinemas and the Internet – and now demands compensation from the film company for the lost profit, in her opinion.

Photo by Pixabay