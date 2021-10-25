Why romantic vampire Robert Pattinson turned into a bat

For the 35th anniversary of the actor, we put together the pieces of the puzzle of his career.

From the sexy vampire to the Batman. The career of Robert Pattinson is developing quite logically. If you think about it, over the years, he never really came out, remaining the most mysterious and most unobvious sex symbol of the decade.

It’s been 8 years since Robert Pattinson has been the face of Dior. For the same amount of time he walks the red carpet in perfectly tailored tuxedos in perfect black. This can tell a lot about the artist himself: yes, Pattinson is a timeless classic and black and white monochrome, protagonist and antagonist at the same time.

He was never just a good boy with a pretty face. And if he tried to play like that, everything ended sadly for his hero. A classic example is Cedric Diggory from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, no dark secrets, no friendship with snakes, not even the invisibility cloak. Such heroes are needed to sparkle with their purity and nobility and die in time, making way for others, less ideal. Although there is no reason to complain: without the Order of the Phoenix there would have been no Twilight, and without Twilight there would have been nothing at all.

Robert also had a similar experience in the girlish melodrama Remember Me: a classic story about That-Same-Boy-Who-Changed-Someone-Life. There are no such ideal guys in real life: well, and the film ends on the morning of September 11, 2001, which the main character meets at the top of the World Trade Center.

The actor realized early on that he was more interested in playing characters with a wormhole, internal reflections and a dark past. Such guys are usually not liked by fathers of adult daughters, but it is because of such guys that good girls cut their hair to zero and run away from home. His first but immediately epic attempt was in Twilight. Robert himself does not like his role as a sexy vampire Edward Cullen, but he also cannot help but admit: it was on “Twilight” that a generation of romantic girls grew up, who will soon collect the box office for his “Batman”.

A pale young man with a burning gaze, Edward Anthony Mason Cullen resembles both Jim Morrison and Mikhail Lermontov. With Lermontov, his worldview has in common. “Life is such an empty and stupid joke” – That could well have been said by Robert. What brings Morrison together is the habit of going shirtless from time to time. Perhaps that is why the people from Dior came to him – you have to dress up the guy.

By the way, just like that, just taking off his shirt, Pattinson got a role in “Twilight”.

“I thought that for the new Batman, it would be enough for me to take off my shirt. But it turned out that everything is more complicated there. ”

More complicated, of course: Batman, along with Nolan’s Argument, are the first nine-figure blockbusters the artist has starred in in recent years.

The sudden departure to the arthouse immediately after “Twilight” is easy to explain. Pattinson decided to rebuild his career. Being the idol of teenage girls is honorable, but not easy. Ask Leonardo DiCaprio or Justin Bieber about it. One crazy girl lashed out at Pattinson with scissors to cut off a strand of hair and then make a voodoo doll. Another, in exaltation, began to take off her clothes while he was giving her an autograph. The third threatened to commit suicide if the actor did not go on a date with her.

They stole things from him in order to sell them later on eBay, the network vigorously discussed his hairstyle and relationship with partner in “Twilight” Kristen Stewart. It was especially unpleasant with Kristen: we all remember how she was caught in the arms of a married director and she publicly apologized to Robert.

“Yes, everything is fine. Shit happens in any relationship. And even more so when both of you are in their early twenties. “

The apparently toxic relationship with Stewart left its mark. Firstly, we no longer heard that the artist had something serious with someone. Secondly, he no longer plays in a conventionally “normal” relationship, not only in life, but also on the screen. See for yourself: a sexual consumer in Cosmopolis and, conversely, a male inseminator in High Society, a weakling and a mumble in Maid, and an unfortunate caretaker in Mayak, whose heart is not only pecked out by gulls.

Of course, this is self-irony – Pattinson no longer wants to be confused with the characters he plays. He professionally frees himself from any clichés, and at the same time from the dogma of the Hollywood mainstream. It’s nice to know that Robert Pattinson was one of the few who came into the profession not for fame and money (or at least not only because of them).

Dior tuxedos in the closet are great, but most of his wardrobe is T-shirts and sweatshirts, and he dines on instant noodles and cheap cereals.

After Twilight, the artist traveled around the world, filmed in Australia, Canada and New York, found David Cronenberg (more precisely, Cronenberg found him), and then Werner Herzog, Anton Corbijn, Claire Denis. In most cases, this was “the beginning of a great friendship.”

“Rob is very attached to people,” director Robert Eggers says of him. “If he likes a person, he finds a way to communicate with him again and again.”

Juliette Binoche played him twice, in Cosmopolis and High Society:

“Every time I see Rob, I feel like a loved one is next to me.”

Cronenberg, who invited Pattinson to the Star Map after Cosmopolis, is, by the way, a caustic parody of Hollywood:

“He is a great actor and extremely creative person. I decided that I also want to work with this kid. When you find an actor who can surprise you every day, you realize what he can do in another role and in another film. “

Eggers, who shot him in Lighthouse (perhaps the best film in the actor’s filmography so far), who made a drunken jig dance on the screen and mate with a mermaid, believes:

“He’s good enough to completely transform as an actor. But the best thing about him is what sets him apart from others – a slight insanity, a kind of paranoia. He’s like Andy Kaufman – not on stage, but in real life. “

Pattinson has a special principle of selecting scenarios – he does not bet on success, but on a risky adventure in which it will be great to participate.

“At first I was still trying to explain to the agents in Hollywood where and for whom I want to play, but they don’t care. You are quickly labeled and offered roles for which you supposedly fit. For example, if you are a tall guy with tousled hair, born in England and went to a private school as a child – and that’s all me, you are advised to dress dramas. But I hate them. Or if you are blonde, you are offered the roles of handsome. But the role of brunettes is closer to me. “

All the latter roles he played “of his own free will,” although they did not contribute to the increase in his bank account.

“It’s a small problem, yes. The films that I love to act in, in fact, no one sees. Well, or almost no one. “

But Robert likes to “play by the rules” and therefore decided to break another cliché. Asking his agent why he wasn’t actually being offered roles in blockbusters, Pattinson heard: “Because you are not on the lists. Everyone thinks that you do not want to participate in this. “

What Pattinson definitely doesn’t like is when something was decided for him. Of course, blockbusters are different, and the return of the actor not just to the big, but to the very big screen took place exactly where it was needed. He played in Nolan’s “Argument” and, according to him, still does not understand what it was.

“If you ask me what” Argument “is about, I won’t tell you simply because I didn’t really understand myself.”

This is another plus – the actor says what he thinks, and not what is needed for a beautiful interview.

And now Batman is next in line. Another adventure that you can get out of with a solid reputation loss (ask George Clooney and Ben Affleck about this). Judging by the first trailer, his Batman will be the most evil of all his predecessors – and again, as in “Twilight”, dangerous to deal with. The theme song for the new Batman will be Kurt Cobain’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, the anthem of another unbalanced teen idol. It’s too early for parents of adult daughters to relax.

“Look: Christian Bale, Ben Affleck … So many different versions of the same character. Frivolous Batman, cartoon Batman, tortured Batman. It’s interesting to insert your own piece of the puzzle. “