why the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the provocations of the Kosovo leadership against Russian diplomats – RT in Russian

Kosovo and the forces behind it continue to carry out provocative activities against Russian diplomats in Serbia. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. The diplomat emphasized that Moscow strongly condemns Kosovo’s “such destructive behavior”. According to experts, in this way Pristina is trying to demonstrate greater independence, violating international norms.

“As soon as the staff of the Pristina Chancellery of the Russian Embassy in Serbia left the territory of Kosovo, a new provocation was immediately organized: misinformation injections were carried out, the purpose of which was to question Russia’s adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1244 (a fundamental international legal document providing for the dissolution of any Kosovo Albanian paramilitaries and allowing the presence on the territory of Kosovo of an exclusively international peacekeeping contingent. RT) “, – said Zakharova.

According to her, Moscow strongly condemns “such destructive behavior” and rejects “any insinuations” about the alleged change in the Russian position regarding the non-recognition of the self-proclaimed republic.

As a reminder, on October 22, Kosovo President Viosa Osmani announced two Russian diplomats persona non grata on her Facebook page. According to her, the actions of the Russians allegedly negatively affected the national security and constitutional order of the self-proclaimed republic. At the same time, Osmani stressed that Pristina intends to continue cooperation with American and European allies in order to prevent a situation in which the region would become a victim of “Russia’s destabilizing ambitions.”

After that, the Russian Embassy in Serbia published a comment on its official Facebook account, which says that for the department no “decisions” of Pristina have legal force, since the Russian Federation “does not recognize the“ independence ”of Kosovo, and, accordingly, the regional“ government ” and other “structures”. The diplomatic mission also stated that it considered “absolutely unacceptable” attempts to prevent Russian diplomats from carrying out their legitimate activities.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry called the statement of Pristina about the undesirability of the stay of two Russian diplomats in Kosovo “a gross anti-Russian provocation”. As Zakharova said, in justification of such a decision, a “duty reference” was made to the undermining of national security and the “constitutional order” that does not actually exist in the region.

“We proceed from the fact that this attack by the administration in Pristina does not entail any consequences for the legal status of the mentioned Russian diplomatic staff. In accordance with international law and the UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which is fundamental for the Kosovo settlement, they are accredited with the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) and are not related to the structures of this self-proclaimed “state,” Zakharova stressed.

As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry summed up, this is “a deliberate provocation for the sake of serving the Western project of creating a puppet Albanian-populated state education”, which is pursuing an aggressive policy, not least aimed against Russia, as well as against its constructive role in the Balkans.

Political context

It is worth noting that Pristina’s statement on declaring Russian diplomats persona non grata was made public against the background of the aggravated situation in Kosovo. The growing tension between the two territories began on September 20, when Pristina began to obstruct the movement of transport between the northern regions of the rebellious region with a predominantly Serb population and the central part of Serbia.

As Maria Zakharova noted, the difficult situation in these territories was provoked by “the irresponsible actions of the Kosovo Albanian authorities.” According to her, police forces are concentrated in this area, special forces are being deployed there, as well as armored vehicles and heavy weapons. At the same time, civilians are subjected to violence, among whom there are already victims, including those hospitalized, added the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Events develop according to the scenario from bad to worse. The community of Serbian municipalities in Kosovo, the creation of which was conceived as a way to really guarantee the observance of the rights and interests of the regional Serbs, remains “on paper” due to the sabotage of Pristina, which has embarked on a course to establish its undivided control on the territory of the province with the help of the repressive apparatus of the self-styled Kosovo “States”. In fact, this means another wave of squeezing the Serbs out of the region, ”Zakharova emphasized.

At the same time, as the diplomat noted, “the actions of the Pristina strategists do not receive due assessment and rebuke” either from Washington or from Brussels.

On October 13, there was a relapse of anti-Serb violence in northern Kosovo: special forces with heavy weapons and armored vehicles again invaded Serb-populated areas of the rebellious region under the pretext of checking the language of documentation in a number of retail outlets. Hundreds of Serbs took to the streets in protest, blocking traffic with trucks and fire engines. As a result, Kosovo law enforcement officers used tear gas, flash bangs, and fire against the protesters. As a result, according to the Serbian authorities, dozens of people were injured.

Later that day, Belgrade accused Pristina of provocations in the north of Kosovo and the desire to occupy these territories, which are inhabited by Serbs.

“We would like to hide the facts of violence”

As Vladimir Shapovalov, deputy director of the Institute of History and Politics of the Moscow State Pedagogical University, noted in an interview with RT, against the background of the Kosovo aggravation, Pristina seeks to get rid of Russian diplomats who report to the Russian authorities and the world about the criminal acts of the Kosovo leadership against the Serbs.

“The activities of Russian diplomatic officers are aimed at giving an objective assessment of the current state of affairs in Kosovo, and the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic do not like this, who would like to hide the facts of their violence against the Serbs,” the expert said.

According to Georgy Engelhardt, a researcher at the Institute of Slavic Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Russian diplomats interfere with Pristina, since they are the main defenders of the Serb population in Kosovo.

“And the Kosovar leadership has decided to make sure that the Serbs do not harbor hopes that they have patrons who will help them defend their rights and interests. Russia has always provided assistance to Serbia in maintaining and preserving its sovereignty. Therefore, the Kosovo authorities consider the Russian Federation almost their political enemy, since the positions of Moscow and Pristina on this issue are diametrically different, “the analyst explained in a conversation with RT.

According to Engelhardt, due to provocations directed against Russian diplomats, the Kosovar leadership wants to demonstrate greater independence and its power in the self-proclaimed republic.

In addition, Pristina needs provocations directed against Russian diplomatic officers in Kosovo in order to divert the attention of the international community from the oppression of Serbs in the north of the rebellious region, Shapovalov said.

“The self-proclaimed authorities grossly violate the rights of the Serbian population, discriminating against them and taking violent actions against them. And instead of looking for ways and means of getting out of the Kosovo conflict, Pristina is engaged in openly provocative actions against Russian diplomats who are trying to help the Serbs, ”the analyst stated.

At the same time, Shapovalov stressed that Pristina does not have any powers that would allow it to legally declare Russian diplomats persona non grata.

“The Kosovo government is self-appointed, and any sanctions on its part are a gross violation of international law, outright arbitrariness,” the expert emphasized.

As Engelhardt explained, despite the fact that Pristina had no right to declare Russian diplomats persona non grata, and diplomatic officers conducted legal activities on the territory of Kosovo, Russia considered it necessary to evacuate them for security reasons.

“Pristina would not dare to use direct force against Russian diplomats, but they would try to illegally expel them from Kosovo. The Russian Foreign Ministry acted on the basis of the actual situation, ”the analyst explained.

According to Shapovalov, Pristina is not satisfied with Russia’s position on the Kosovo issue.

“The Russian Federation is building its line on this issue on the basis of the norms of the existence of sovereign states. Moscow adheres to the principle of the inviolability and indivisibility of the territory of Serbia. The Russian authorities have stood on this since the beginning of the Kosovo conflict, and this approach is absolutely legitimate and in accordance with international law – in contrast to the position of a number of Western states, including the United States, which actually violated the sovereignty of Serbia and by their actions continue to destroy the Serbian statehood, helping to strengthen the potential of the Kosovo Security Forces “- he remarked.

At the same time, analysts predict that the situation in the self-proclaimed republic may worsen even more over time.

“Unfortunately, the situation is developing according to a negative scenario. The conflict will not end so easily, there will be a continuation of the escalation of tension. Meanwhile, Russia seeks to resolve the situation, to promote the restoration of peace in the region, although the self-proclaimed Kosovar authorities are trying to prevent it, ”Shapovalov concluded.