Wikileaks editor-in-chief admitted that Assange would ask for asylum in Russia

LONDON, October 25 – RIA Novosti. If Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is released from a British prison, different options will be considered in which country to apply for asylum, Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of the portal, told RIA Novosti. wants to be in his country. We want him to be where there is safe haven. But unfortunately, the Australian government did not grant asylum and did not show any signals that it supports Julian. There are many countries that can be considered safe or relatively safe for Some European countries, such as Iceland, & lt; … & gt; but it is a small country. Options will be considered – when and where. Nothing is ruled out, “said Hrafnsson. He added that it is too early to talk about it, as Assange remains in prison while the US government is seeking his extradition. Julian Assange is internationally renowned for exposing US illegal activities during military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. The journalist published data on the killing of civilians during the hostilities, as well as on the conditions of detention in the American prison of Guantanamo in Cuba. In 2010, in Sweden, he was accused of rape and harassment. Assange denied everything: according to him, the women who applied against him acted out of revenge and under the influence of the police. The case was later closed, then reopened, and in November 2019, it was closed again. Since June 2012, the founder of WikiLeaks has been hiding at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, fearing extradition. On the morning of April 11, 2019, he was detained at the request of the United States, since then he has been in the Belmarsh maximum security prison. The American side brought new charges against Assange on 17 episodes of violation of the law on espionage and disclosure of classified information. If extradited, he faces up to 175 years in prison. In January this year, a London court refused to extradite Assange, but did not release him on bail. The founder of WikiLeaks will remain in custody until the court hears a US appeal against the extradition order. A meeting on this matter is scheduled for October 27-28.

