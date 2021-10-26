5 films, after which you want to live – Rambler / cinema

Each of us has bad days when plans collapse, loved ones hurt, and all circumstances are against you. Rambler has collected films that will return the desire to breathe.

“1 + 1” (original “The Untouchables”)

A funny and sad French drama based on a true story. Philippe (François Cluse) is rich and noble, but his life was crossed out by misfortune. As a result of an accident, he became disabled and he needs an assistant who will be by his side around the clock. Rude Driss (Omar Sy) with a criminal past comes for an interview only for the sake of an official refusal in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits. He does not flatter the rich man, does not pity him, and does not try to create a good impression of himself. Philip, who is interested in such behavior, recruits him. Driss does not understand opera, has no idea of ​​good manners, and says whatever he thinks. He transforms the orderly life of the owner into a chain of spontaneous adventures. That is why, next to him, Philip begins to feel alive.

“Always say yes”

Gloomy and withdrawn after breaking up with his wife, Karl (Jim Carrey) walks through life with the motto “No”, reluctantly meets even his best friends, constantly coming up with excuses, and refuses all clients in the bank where he works. One day he accidentally finds himself at a seminar, the host of which invites him to conduct an experiment and answer only “yes” to any question. Karl decides to give it a try and as a result starts to find himself in one unusual situation after another. He meets the beauty Alison (Zooey Deschanel), becomes the most popular bank employee, learns the Korean language and piloting an airplane, easily solves the problems of friends and even saves a person’s life. But the experiment will not last forever, which means Karl will have to become himself again and make a choice.

“Big fish”

Edward (Ewan McGregor) trades in unusual devices and travels to cities. His past is so amazing that it seems like a fairy tale. He knew a fortuneteller witch, was friends with a giant and a famous poet, worked for a werewolf – the director of a circus and lived in the city of Mirage. But his son Will (Billy Crudup) believes that his father is just a dreamer who has spent his whole life writing stories about himself. Now Edward is old and sick, and his son decides to finally check his father’s stories and finds the city of Mirage. There, he realizes that Edward actually always spoke the truth, although he embellished it.

“Trainee”

Retired Ben (Robert De Niro) lives alone in New York: his son and his family are in California, his wife is dead, and his job is in the past. Then he gets a job as an intern in the office of an online fashion store, which participates in the corresponding social program. Jules Austin (Anne Hathaway) becomes his boss, who at first does not understand how to behave with an older generation who does not understand modern technology. But Ben is not lost, life experience and gallant manners help out where there is not enough knowledge. He again feels needed, and Jules begins to see in him not just an employee, but an almost wise father who helps her in solving her personal problems.

“Miss Pettigrew Lives One Day”