5 reasons to love Jennifer Aniston

We tell everything we know about the beauty, kindness and other talents of a comedian actress.

On September 17, 2021, the second season of The Morning Show is released, where the heroine Jennifer Aniston is forced to return to television and correct the mistakes of the past. For her role in this series, the actress received an Actors Guild Award in 2020. Now Aniston is 52 years old, she is beautiful, the whole world loves her, and we, of course, are no exception.

How is it that the girl next door has grown into a superstar who is known and loved in equal measure for her television projects and her non-film activities? Aniston acts and produces, creates cosmetics, and most importantly, refuses to follow templates, which sets an example for millions. And we want to know how she does it.

Comedy as a lifestyle

Now – “The Morning Show” with Reese Witherspoon. Next – the sequel to Murder on the Yacht with Adam Sandler. There are not too many projects, they are mostly comedic (and this is not a genre for every actor!), And it seems that Jennifer does not put much emphasis on filming in films or TV shows at all. She really has something to do, but it all started with the game.

Aniston’s career history is not a secret: drama club at school, then New York School of the Arts LaGuardia in the 1980s, Broadway productions in the turn of the 1990s, several roles in TV shows – and finally Friends in 1994.

During this time, she managed to work as a courier, do telephone marketing, find an agent who convinced her to lose 30 pounds, star in – it’s really hard to believe – in the unsuccessful horror film “Leprechaun” (1993) and even think about ending her acting career. If it were not for the casting of “Friends”, we would never have recognized the beautiful Rachel Green performed by Aniston, who at the end of the 1990s was imitated by all and sundry. And who is too lazy – too.

Aniston played Rachel for 10 years, received a Golden Globe and an Emmy … And then a new life began and a completely different Jennifer. She has had many non-comedy works, from the thriller The Price of Treason (2004) or the melodrama Cake (2014) to the military drama Yellow Birds (2017).

However, it is the unforgettable image of a funny neighbor in Friends that first comes to mind at the mention of her name. The actress was immediately approved for the role, which is understandable: when you watch an interview with Aniston, it seems that she is Rachel Green and the character was written especially for her. And after “Friends” – and many other comedic heroines, which cannot be listed in one paragraph. The list of favorites – Here Comes Polly (2004), Marley and Me (2008), We Are the Millers (2013), Murder Mysterious (2020) – is quite impressive, and we will be glad if it is replenished …

Abandoning templates

Aniston did not have “great dramatic” works in the spirit of Shakespeare, she was not nominated for an Oscar. And she also has no husband and children. This does not prevent her from being successful and, most importantly, happy. Jennifer unnoticed by the whole world has cracked two of the most important patterns of our time. Acting success is not equal to the number of awards or the list of projects. And happiness is not equal to a certain marital status. Moreover, the actress speaks honestly and boldly about her personal life.

“It seems to me that there are people created for family and marriage, but I’m not sure if I belong to them. Although, who knows, maybe in a few years I will have a husband and children, because today’s medicine works wonders … I do not make a guess, I just prefer to be in the present moment and live it “…

Naturalness

V in the age of refusal from filters, we tend to attribute naturalness to exclusively external parameters. But in Jennifer’s case, it’s primarily a lifestyle. She does not seem to be a “star” that shines to us from Olympus and neglects life among mere mortals. Aniston doesn’t pretend to be someone else and isn’t afraid to be real – even funny – in public. And we are glad, because this does not deprive her of her star status, but reminds of the most important thing: a celebrity is also a person.

“All people are different, the main thing is to be in harmony with oneself. Unfortunately, most of the stereotypes are generated by women themselves, and I am trying to fight this. At least by my own example “– Jennifer once said. And she really does it.

Kindness

Many remember the story of the pandemic, when Jennifer, together with Jimmy Kimmel, supported a nurse who was sick with coronavirus and all her colleagues, transferring $ 10 thousand to each. This impressive gesture was not presented at a party with dresses and cocktails, it did not turn into a PR campaign for the actress and did not seemed like something out of the ordinary. As always in her case, Aniston naturally and naturally expressed gratitude to the nurses – in word and deed.

In her charity work, the actress does not stop for a second – it seems that it takes even longer than her shooting. For example, Jennifer recently created a limited edition collection of prints from Friends in order to support the Americares organization. And again, it’s hard to find a sleeker fundraising option than nostalgic hoodies with characters from your favorite TV show.

the beauty

By the way, the same Jimmy Kimmel helped her launch her beauty brand LolaVie. It would seem that everything is clear: this is a trend – to have your own brand, and Aniston just simply “keeps up” with his colleagues. But the roots go deeper. Who, if not her, is best versed in maintaining natural beauty – provided that the actress has remained practically unchanged for the last 20 years?

By the way, about the roots: the actress’s hairstyle firmly settled in the minds of all fashionistas back in the 1990s, and on the red carpet she always looks as natural as possible and literally glows from the inside. Experiments with looks or extreme make-up are not about Jennifer. She embodies naturalness and lightness, perhaps, at all levels of her being: from images in the cinema to her lifestyle.

Yes, the actress makes an effort to look good: she adheres to a healthy lifestyle, goes in for sports and yoga, and eats right. And this is great! Because an adequate example is the main reason people are drawn to the stars.