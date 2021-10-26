5 simple beauty postulates from Jennifer Aniston

The star of The Morning Show never ceases to amaze fans with her age mismatch. The 52-year-old actress has barely changed since the Friends era and continues to glow from within.





When the body is a temple

It is very important to love the body that has been given to us, because there will be no other. We need to be careful about what we eat and how we take care of ourselves. Get enough sleep and, most importantly, drink plenty of water. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide Powder helps to maintain the inner glow of the actress. She adds it to her coffee in the morning. And also, practices intermittent fasting, as its benefits are confirmed by science. The star’s diet is based on foods with a high fiber content, which contributes to an accelerated metabolism. The main rule in Jennifer’s life is to celebrate her age and see aging as a privilege.

Find a corporate identity

We learn from our own bitter experience. In the 80s, there was a period when few people had good hair and makeup. Jennifer does not remember all experiments with her appearance fondly. But she gives useful advice – you need to be able to laugh at yourself. One of the main “fashionable” mistakes, the actress considers the mini-mohawk, in her adolescence.

Less makeup means less fuss

It gets easier over the years. Jen prefers simplicity and naturalness. Less makeup means less fuss. The main thing is to choose the right care products for you. Aniston makes his choice in favor of the Aveeno line. Absolutely Ageless Night Cream and Night Serum are her favorites. It’s important to make time for yourself in the morning and it’s better to prioritize meditation and journaling instead of checking Instagram. For 20 minutes of meditation, the actress uses the Insight Timer application, after which she devotes 10-15 minutes to recording the flow of thoughts in a diary.

Method 15-15-15

Jennifer’s systematic workouts help keep her in shape. She follows the 15-15-15 method. These are 15-minute exercises on different types of simulators: stationary bike, elliptical trainer, treadmill. Aniston strives to simplify everything, and this workout, again, is not very difficult.

Rachel styling

Due to the notorious pursuit of simplicity, the series star launched her brand LolaVie this fall. Glossing Detangler is intended to replace the multi-step styling process. Aniston herself used numerous serums, creams and styling to portray the famous and most quoted Rachel from Friends in the world, prior to her development. Now all this replaces one product. The star styling process basically consists of washing your hair, applying conditioner, combing agent, wrapping hair in a towel for ten minutes and then either blow drying or allowing it to dry naturally.

