A former top manager of Smolensky Bank, his wife and eight-year-old son were killed in Moscow

Their bodies were found in an apartment in the west of the capital.

Banker Mikhail Yakhontov, who lived with his family in the prestigious Vorobyovy Gory residential complex, was allegedly killed with a knife wound in the neck, the Kommersant newspaper writes. His wife and son were strangled, and the child’s neck was broken. The investigators are considering several versions of the murder, one of them, according to a TASS agency source, is financial.

Yakhontov was known as the deputy manager of the capital branch of the Smolensk Bank. Together with other top managers of the credit institution, he was involved in a criminal case of especially large embezzlement and premeditated bankruptcy. The investigation believed that before the license was revoked from Smolensk Bank, its leaders, including Yakhontov, deliberately withdrew over 600 million rubles to the accounts of controlled foreign companies. At the same time, the transfers were carried out through the capital branch.

As a result, the banker was sentenced to 6 years in a general regime colony; he was recently released. However, this summer, according to the Interfax agency, the bailiffs initiated proceedings to enforce the collection from Yakhontov and other defendants in the case of almost 9 billion rubles. In September, the financier was declared bankrupt.

On the fact of the murder of banker Mikhail Yakhontov, as well as his wife and eight-year-old son, the Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal case.