A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Baltiysk

A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Baltiysk – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Baltiysk

A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, one person was injured, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies told RIA Novosti.

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. A gas explosion occurred in a residential building in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, one person was injured, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told RIA Novosti. “According to preliminary data, on the second floor there was a pop of a gas-air mixture followed by burning on an area of ​​about 50 square meters,” the agency’s interlocutor said . He clarified that there is an evacuation of residents. Six units were involved in extinguishing the fire. The Ministry of Emergency Situations added that one person was injured, he was being examined by doctors. Later, the department said that at 14:40 the fire was liquidated. A representative of emergency services told RIA Novosti that six people were evacuated from the entrance. ” Cotton damaged the balconies and glazing of eight apartments from the first to the fifth floors, “he added. Dmitry Lyskov, head of the press service of the government of the Kaliningrad region, told the agency that the head of the region, Anton Alikhanov, went to the scene of the emergency to personally monitor what was happening.

