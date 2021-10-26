A Guide to the Kardashian Family: 6 K Names That Guide American Culture | Cinema

Both the media image of the Kardashians and their real family are strictly matriarchal. Men remain in the shadows, women are central figures. And the main one is Kris Jenner. Until 1991, she was married to lawyer Robert Kardashian and bore him four children: Courtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob. In the second marriage, with the Olympic champion Bruce Jenner, Kylie and Kendall appeared.

Chris acts as the de facto show manager and helps the daughters with business matters. For work, she takes a “modest” 10%. The girls openly joke about the mother’s cynicism, saying, for example, that her beloved is the richest child at the time.

The audience adores Chris for his sincerity and cheerful disposition. She cares about business maniacally, but her children and grandchildren always come first.

It was the second daughter of Robert and Chris who ensured the future power of the family. In 2006, an intimate entry with Kim and her then-boyfriend Ray Jay was leaked online. Channel E! decided to monetize the scandal, and in 2007 the Kardashian Family show appeared.

Kim sometimes jokingly reminds relatives that it is her that they owe their success in life. The star differs from other heroes of the project by almost zen-calmness.

Kim was married three times. The second marriage lasted only 72 days, and the third, with Kanye West, had four children. Now the star runs several businesses: the clothing brand Skims and the cosmetics company KKW Beauty, but her dream remains a career as a lawyer, like her father. Kim has already failed her legal exam twice, but in 2018 helped secure a pardon for a 63-year-old drug trafficker.

The older sister of the clan is the favorite of many fans of the show for a healthier attitude towards the body than her relatives. Unlike them, she does not resort to heavy plastic surgery and does not use Photoshop for her photos on social networks.

Still, the mother of three looks adorable. The secret lies in ultimately healthy eating: no sugar, gluten and other joys.

Courtney expressed her love for a smart lifestyle with the founding of Poosh. It can be called a non-radical version of Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial Goop brand: the products on offer are less useless, but just as expensive. Courtney has three children from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and in October 2021, after a whirlwind romance, she became the fiancee of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The name of the youngest daughter of Robert and Chris also begins with K in the original, like the sisters – Khloe. She is famous for her straightforwardness and great sense of humor. After the release of the first seasons of the show, she became the object of fierce criticism: for her tall height and large figure she was called a “fat sister”. After the divorce, Chloe actively began to play sports, lost about 30 kilograms and now looks little different from her sisters.

The influencer makes money by participating in television shows, sisters’ companies and selling ads on Instagram. Her project Revenge Body, a weight loss program, became famous.

Chloe’s latest love interest is basketball player Tristan Thompson. A few days before the birth of their joint daughter, a video was leaked to the network where Tristan was kissing two girls.

It’s hard to believe that the younger Kardashians, the daughters of Bruce and Kris, were once not the center of media attention. Now Kylie is the most successful boy of the clan. She has the most Instagram followers (278 million) and became the first billionaire in the family. The main source of income for the young entrepreneur is a cosmetics company. Now it has been joined by brands of swimwear and baby skin products.

Kylie is the most secretive of the Kardashians. Unlike her sisters, she kept her first pregnancy a secret from the public. The girl was afraid that criticism in the press would prevent her from enjoying the moment. Now Kylie is expecting her second child from the same Travis Scott, the status of the relationship with whom is not completely clear.

Photo: Depositphotos

The first daughter of Bruce and Chris received from her father, an Olympic champion in decathlon, tall and proud posture, which she wisely used in her modeling career. Kendall signed her first contract at the age of 13 and since that time has participated in advertising campaigns and shows of all decent brands: Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, Fendi and others. In 2017, she was named the highest paid model in the world.

Along with the popularity came criticism: Kendall often gets into scandals. Most famous is associated with Pepsi’s protest ad. The model calls herself a “real nerd” and says that as a child, she decorated the room with photographs not of stars, but of animals.

Unlike the sisters, who have given birth to almost a dozen children in total, she is in no hurry to start a family.

Photos from the Depositphotos website, Instagram accounts of the Kardashian family and wikimedia were used in the design of the article.