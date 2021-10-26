https://ria.ru/20211026/pozhar-1756232589.html

A large fire occurred at the market in Vladivostok

A major fire occurred on the market in Vladivostok – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

A large fire occurred at the market in Vladivostok

A fire broke out on the Nekrasovsky market in Vladivostok, its area grew to 700 square meters, 70 people were evacuated, according to the Ministry of Emergencies … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

2021-10-26T04: 39

2021-10-26T04: 39

2021-10-26T05: 26

incidents

Primorsky Krai

Vladivostok

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters)

Russia

fire on the market in Vladivostok

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1a/1756233513_0-0:656:369_1920x0_80_0_0_49002c6fd3ba0b27d0db29fc24f13e6e.jpg

VLADIVOSTOK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. A fire broke out on the Nekrasovsky market in Vladivostok, its area grew to 700 square meters, 70 people were evacuated, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Primorsky Territory. According to the department, most of the one-story market is on fire. Rescuers have already localized the fire. As the Vladivostok City Hall told reporters, workers of the market and adjacent pavilions were evacuated. The traffic police blocked the entrances to the market, the police blocked access inside. Fire departments are working, the fire has been assigned the second hazard rank. The head of the city, the head of the garrison are on the spot, awaiting the arrival of the chief of the city police. As a representative of the Primorye prosecutor’s office told RIA Novosti, an investigation has begun in connection with the incident. “The circumstances and reasons for the incident are being established. The agency will also assess compliance with the requirements of fire safety legislation.

Primorsky Krai

Vladivostok

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1a/1756233513_60:552:369_1920x0_80_0_0_3d8e8c7d50d724828a2e3464d8af4904.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, primorsky krai, vladivostok, Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters), Russia, fire in a market in Vladivostok