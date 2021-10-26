https://ria.ru/20211026/pozhar-1756232589.html
A large fire occurred at the market in Vladivostok
VLADIVOSTOK, October 26 – RIA Novosti. A fire broke out on the Nekrasovsky market in Vladivostok, its area grew to 700 square meters, 70 people were evacuated, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Primorsky Territory. According to the department, most of the one-story market is on fire. Rescuers have already localized the fire. As the Vladivostok City Hall told reporters, workers of the market and adjacent pavilions were evacuated. The traffic police blocked the entrances to the market, the police blocked access inside. Fire departments are working, the fire has been assigned the second hazard rank. The head of the city, the head of the garrison are on the spot, awaiting the arrival of the chief of the city police. As a representative of the Primorye prosecutor’s office told RIA Novosti, an investigation has begun in connection with the incident. “The circumstances and reasons for the incident are being established. The agency will also assess compliance with the requirements of fire safety legislation.
A large fire occurred at the market in Vladivostok
According to the ministry, most of the one-story market is on fire. Rescuers have already localized the fire.
“At 11.28 (04.28 Moscow time. – Ed.), The fire-fighters localized the fire. According to preliminary data, the total area of the burning was 700 square meters. 70 people were evacuated and 10 people were rescued. There is no information about the victims. Information is being specified,” the message says.
The traffic police blocked the entrances to the market, the police – access inside. Fire departments are working, the fire has been assigned the second hazard rank. The head of the city, the chief of the garrison, are on the spot, awaiting the arrival of the chief of the city police.
As a representative of the Primorye Prosecutor’s Office told RIA Novosti, an investigation began in connection with the incident.
“The circumstances and reasons for the incident are being established. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties,” the source said.
The agency will also assess compliance with the requirements of fire safety legislation.