A market on Nekrasovskaya is on fire in Vladivostok (PHOTO; VIDEO; UPDATED) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Tuesday, October 26, at around 10:30 there was a fire in the market on Nekrasovskaya. People are banging on cars parked nearby for car owners to drive them away. Fire brigades arrived at the scene.

10:44: The VL.ru correspondent reports that explosions are heard.

10:49: Firefighters extinguish the fire, ask if everyone was taken out – people nod affirmatively in response. One of the men, who brought the goods, says that the market flared up in a matter of minutes: “I drove up – nothing happened, I went to unload the goods – it was already on fire”.

10:51: The roof is already collapsing, everything inside, apparently, is also collapsing. From the sound, the gas cylinders that are sold here for stoves are exploding inside. What happened is not yet clear.

10:59: Video from the scene:

11:02: Townspeople help firefighters to deploy hoses. Rescuers shout at salespeople trying to save their goods.

From the side of the bus stop, a man approached, looked at the fire and said with regret, “I went [эмоциональное междометие], for products”. The rest of the townspeople share the position of a man.

11:06: Female salespeople say a short circuit is likely. According to a local electrician, in the area of ​​the department with household chemicals “something slammed.” Previously, as a result of the short circuit, chemicals caught fire – from there the fire spread to the part where foreign sellers stored their goods, including cylinders, market workers say.

11:11: Market workers stand aside with passers-by, but they can be identified by the soot on their faces.

The owner of the melted Toyota Harrier thanks the market workers for trying to both turn on the car alarm and pull the vehicle away from the burning building.

11:13: According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Primorsky Territory, the total area of ​​the fire so far is 500 square meters. Most of the one-story market is on fire, there is a threat of further spread of fire. 39 personnel and 11 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing.

11:16: One of the water hoses is damaged.

11:26: When the fire started, the market was already in full swing – it opened at 9 am.

“It caught fire immediately, with smoke,” says one of the sellers. – all the fire extinguishers were pulled out, the alarm went off. At first we wanted to put it out, we poured it out of buckets. Then they realized that it was useless. “

Not all market workers reacted immediately to the fire detector. They say – we are accustomed to having all the time of teaching.

11:28: The Ministry of Emergency Situations increased the burning area to 700 sq. m. In the direction of Nekrasovskaya, traffic jams have gathered.

The mayor’s office informs that workers of the market and adjoining pavilions have been evacuated. The traffic police blocked the entrances to the rune, the police – access inside. Fire departments are working, the fire has been assigned the second hazard rank. Konstantin Shestakov, the head of the garrison, arrived at the scene, the chief of the city police is expected to arrive.

11:32: “Here in my photo it is 10:34, it has already gone smoke. The administration told us that the fire, the alarms were working. I jumped out, barely closed the store, my hands are shaking. It spread out instantly. There are also rags, and plastic, and gas cylinders, ”the affected people say at random

Details are being specified.