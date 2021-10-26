A new face. The adopted son of Tom Cruise showed changes in appearance (photo)

The son of a celebrity put himself in order and immediately let his subscribers know about it.

26-year-old adopted son of Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman Connor Cruise shared a picture with subscribers on the social network, which showed changes in appearance.

The young man, whom everyone is used to seeing with thick hair and no less thick beard, cut his hair and put the facial hair in order. Connor’s selfie shows his beard trimmed neatly.

“New face, who is this?” – he joked in the signature.

A couple of months earlier, Connor, who is a big fan of fishing, had a tattoo on his right arm. The drawing looks like a nautical compass, and a tattoo on the theme of the water element covers almost the entire forearm. The guy’s subscribers found this choice especially successful, given his hobby.

Cruz Jr. lives in Florida, and in addition to fishing, a photo of which he often publishes on social networks, the guy is now interested in cooking. He especially likes the barbecue. Connor even created a social media account dedicated to his barbecue food called Connorʼs Meatshack.

Connor and his older sister Bella were adopted by Nicole and Tom during their 11-year marriage. He briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps, starring in two films, the remake of Seven Pounds in 2008 and the film Red Dawn in 2012, before diving headlong into fishing.

Bella lives in Croydon, southeast London with her husband Max Parker and is a talented artist. The 28-year-old often shares examples of her work on her Instagram and sells a selection of her prints on her website.

After breaking her marriage with Tom in 2001, Nicole married country musician Keith Urban, with whom she has two natural daughters – 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret, whom the couple gave birth to a surrogate mother.

Tom Cruise also has a child of his own – 15-year-old daughter Suri, born in the marriage of the actor with his colleague Katie Holmes. Disagreeing in their views on Scientology and raising their daughter, the couple divorced, and since then Cruz has absolutely no interest in her daughter’s life and does not even congratulate her on her birthday.

But he has a better relationship with his adopted children, since both Connor and Bella also profess Scientology. The latter, by the way, do not communicate at all with their mother, who did not particularly support this faith.