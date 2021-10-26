A record number of deaths from COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Alexey Kovalev / Global Look Press



Over the past day, 734 deaths were registered in Ukraine after being infected with coronavirus. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the country’s Ministry of Health.

According to the NSDC of Ukraine, this is the maximum number of deaths in the country for the entire time of the pandemic. The previous record was recorded on October 22, when 614 people died from COVID-19 in Ukraine. Over the entire period of the pandemic in the country, 64,936 people died from infection, the Ministry of Health reports.

On the same day, October 22, Ukraine reached a historic maximum in the number of COVID-19 infections – 23,785 new cases. According to the Ministry of Health dated October 26, 19,120 Ukrainians fell ill with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, 2,939 people were hospitalized with this diagnosis. Over the entire time of the pandemic in the country, COVID-19 has infected 2.8 million people.

Ukraine recorded a record for cases and deaths from COVID per day



In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, during the entire vaccination campaign against coronavirus, more than 9 million people were vaccinated with the first component, of which at least 7 million received two doses. Almost 255 thousand patients were vaccinated per day.