A super application will be created for officials due to the risk of sanctions :: Politics :: RBC

The Ministry of Finance has announced a tender for a super application for officials for almost 500 million rubles. It will be created to “improve information security and independence from sanctions risks.” Super application will combine a number of services

Photo: Evgeny Pavlenko / Kommersant



The Ministry of Finance has posted an auction on the public procurement portal to create a super application for officials. Kommersant was the first to draw attention to the tender. The application was published on October 22, the results of the tender will be announced in November. Lot price – 487.7 million rubles.

The super application will combine a messenger, means for audio and video conferencing, a service for working with tasks and assignments, a cloud storage, an internal portal, work with office documents and antivirus software, Konstantin Gurzov, director of the cloud services development and data management department of the Ministry of Digital Science, told the publication. According to him, officials will be able to install super applications on personal devices, taking into account information security requirements, and also use it through a browser.

So far, the declared system is designed for 100 thousand users. It is being developed to “improve information security and independence from sanctions risks,” the terms of reference says.

The first working prototype of the superapplication is planned to be launched by the end of 2022, the Ministry of Digital Industry told the publication. It will work from the department itself, from Rosstat, the Pension Fund, the Ministry of Economic Development and the courier service.