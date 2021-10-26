A super application will be created for officials in the Russian Federation due to the risk of sanctions

The Ministry of Digital Development has announced a tender for almost half a billion rubles to develop a “super application” for officials. This was reported by Kommersant with reference to the government procurement portal. The creation of such an application is necessary to “improve information security and independence from sanctions risks,” the terms of reference says.

Is the site blocked?

Bypass the blockage! read>

According to the documents, the super app will include communication services that will be used by all federal executive bodies. Initially, the system will be designed for 100 thousand users.

The developed application will feature instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, work with tasks and assignments, file exchange, cloud storage, an internal portal, work with office documents and antivirus software, the director of the cloud services development department told the publication. data management of the Ministry of Digital Science Konstantin Gurzov. The system can be installed on the personal devices of officials in accordance with information security requirements, as well as use it through a browser, he added.

The first working prototype of a superapplication for civil servants is planned to be launched by the end of 2022.

According to a Kommersant source, now more than 54 percent of Russian departments use Microsoft Exchange Server software, but “because of the sanctions, the state is moving away from foreign solutions towards open source solutions or domestic technologies.”

Earlier, the publication wrote that by 2022 the Russian authorities plan to transfer all civil servants and employees of budgetary organizations to Russian messengers, e-mail and video communication services.