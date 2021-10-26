A touching message from Robert Downey Jr. to fans

The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an in-depth account of the creation of the most lucrative film series in modern cinematography, in virtually the first person: the details of painstaking work , as well as their impressions of the result shared the creative team of Marvel, as well as the cast who worked on the films “Saga of Infinity.” There is in this thick encyclopedia, worth more than 6 thousand rubles, a touching appeal by Robert Downey Jr., addressed to fans.

Quote from Robert Downey Jr. from The History of Marvel Studios: How the Marvel Cinematic Universe Was Created:

“The driving force behind Marvel is you. If you’ve made it to the end credits of this collectible book, you’re probably an ardent fan. So here’s an Easter egg, my dears … a mirror! People who love this mythological story.” are undoubtedly the main driving force behind Marvel. It has been from the beginning. If there was no demand, there would be no supply. Since Comic Con 2007, it has become clear that the audience is not just the listener. Over the past 10 years, it is you were our co-pilot. “

The fact that Tony Stark would somehow be taken out of the MCU was known long before the premiere of the Avengers: Endgame movie comic strip. However, no one expected the studio to kill this character. The audience relied on Captain America (Chris Evans, like Robert Downey Jr., also decided to leave) – according to their assumption, Iron Man should have been spared, because it was with this hero that it all started in 2008.

Creating his own version of the Infinity Glove, Tony Stark insured himself – he equipped his suit with the necessary functionality, and, apparently, he came up with some clever trap that allowed him to get the Infinity Stones at the most important moment. When Doctor Strange showed Tony his index finger, illustrating that the Avengers had only one chance to defeat Thanos, Stark went all-in. Pulling off the Infinity Stones from Thanos, he snapped his fingers, making plans for the Titan’s army to be completely annihilated. Thanos died, but Tony also lost his life. He knew that he would not be able to control the power of the Stones, although he hoped to avoid such an outcome.