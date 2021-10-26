a tour of a new home in Los Angeles, which he bought as a gift to his mother

The attitude of 46-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio to his 78-year-old mother Irmelin Indenbirken is known – the actor is very reverent about her. So, shortly after Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in America on the second Sunday of May (this year the holiday fell on the 9th), Leo gave his mother an exceptional gift – a new home. He bought the old mansion for $ 7.1 million from its last owner, American Family sitcom star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his partner Justin Mikita. According to Western media, this is 2.5 million more than what the previous owners paid seven years ago.

The home of about 500 square meters, surrounded by a lush garden, was built in a quiet area of ​​Los Feliz, on the hillside in the Greater Hollywood area, almost a century ago – in 1928. The style for that time, the architects chose a bold, and even, as critics wrote at the time, “bizarre”. However, over time, this very style will be called “classic colonial”. Its interior was last updated by the American decorator Peter Gusky (by the way, he is also associated with the film industry), having managed not to disturb the presence of time.

The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a sauna, two swimming pools, one of which is heated, a cinema room, two study-libraries, a dining room, a kitchen worthy of a chef, a separate room for meditation and yoga, a luxurious living room with a stone fireplace and with ceilings of almost 8 meters and an observation deck, from where a breathtaking view opens, including the attraction of Los Feliz – the Griffith Park Observatory. Even before Ferguson and Mikita, this view was enjoyed by Gwen Stefani, who bought the house in 1998 for 1.3 million. By the way, the singer significantly modernized the mansion, including building a second swimming pool, after which she sold the property for 4.8 million in 2007.

This is not the first home of the Titanic star in this prestigious area – in 2018 he bought an apartment for his father George, stepmother and niece, just half an hour from his mother’s new home. By the way, DiCaprio not only buys, but also actively sells real estate. So, one of his apartments in New York is now up for sale. An apartment of just over 340 square meters in Greenwich Village in a building from 1897 will cost the future owner $ 8.5 million.