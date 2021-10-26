A worker died when a crane fell at a construction site of a polyclinic in Khabarovsk

https://ria.ru/20211026/khabarovsk-1756275981.html

A crane fell on a children's clinic under construction in Khabarovsk

2021-10-26T12: 24

2021-10-26T12: 24

2021-10-26T13: 34

incidents

Khabarovsk

Khabarovsk region

KHABAROVSK, 26 October – RIA Novosti. A crane fell on a children’s clinic under construction in Khabarovsk, the regional prosecutor’s office reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 17:30 local time in the Pribrezhny microdistrict, between Pavel Morozov and Vakhov streets. , he has a craniocerebral injury and a fracture of the leg. The SK opened a criminal case on violation of safety rules during construction work (Article 216 of the Criminal Code). A video has been circulated in social networks showing the moment of emergency, screams are heard.

