A worker died when a crane fell at a construction site of a polyclinic in Khabarovsk
A worker died when a crane fell at a construction site of a polyclinic in Khabarovsk – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021
A worker died when a crane fell at a construction site of a polyclinic in Khabarovsk
A crane fell on a children’s clinic under construction in Khabarovsk, the regional prosecutor’s office said. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021
KHABAROVSK, 26 October – RIA Novosti. A crane fell on a children’s clinic under construction in Khabarovsk, the regional prosecutor’s office reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 17:30 local time in the Pribrezhny microdistrict, between Pavel Morozov and Vakhov streets. , he has a craniocerebral injury and a fracture of the leg. The SK opened a criminal case on violation of safety rules during construction work (Article 216 of the Criminal Code). A video has been circulated in social networks showing the moment of emergency, screams are heard.
Fall of a crane on a hospital building under construction in Khabarovsk
In Khabarovsk, a construction crane fell on a hospital building under construction. According to local media reports, there are victims. Emergency services arrived at the scene
A worker died when a crane fell at a construction site of a polyclinic in Khabarovsk