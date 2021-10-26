About 65% of the Austrians surveyed were in favor of Kurz’s departure from politics

https://ria.ru/20211025/avstriya-1756212100.html

VIENNA, October 25 – RIA Novosti. More than 60% of the Austrian population wants former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to retire from politics altogether, according to an opinion poll conducted for the press agency APA and TV channel ATV. According to the poll, 65% of respondents were in favor of the fact that Kurz should also resign as chairman. Austrian People’s Party (ANP) and its faction in parliament, and only 27% believe that he needs to stay in these positions. The current Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is rated as the most suitable politician from the ANP for the post. The survey was conducted from October 18 to 21 by phone and online, and 800 people over 16 took part in it. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5%. Sebastian Kurz resigned as Austrian chancellor on October 9 amid an investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office against him, nominating then-Foreign Minister Schallenberg as his successor. Schallenberg and his successor as foreign minister, Michael Linhart, were sworn in on October 11. The Austrian Prosecutor’s Office for Economic and Corruption Crimes previously confirmed that it is investigating Kurz and nine of his associates in corruption and bribery cases. We are talking about the alleged bribery of the media from 2016 to 2018 in order to publish polls with positive responses about the Austrian People’s Party, led by Kurz.As Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said earlier, the political crisis and personnel reshuffles in the Austrian Cabinet will not have a significant impact on the continuation of the general course of Moscow and Vienna in strengthening traditionally constructive relations.

