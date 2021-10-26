Alec Baldwin faces jail: murder on the set is overgrown with new details

More details are emerging around the tragic incident of last week’s The Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, shot and killed cameraman Galina Hutchins and severely injured director Joel Sousa. Not all the details of what happened are clear, but, as they say, there is no smoke without fire. And some versions say that Baldwin could be the real culprit of the tragedy, and this threatens him with a very harsh punishment.

Initially, the main explanation of why the operator was killed and the director was wounded was the version about replacing blank cartridges with live ones. Given that the US has extremely liberal gun ownership legislation, this option seemed plausible. Only now he did not explain, but why, in fact, the combat barrel ended up in the props instead of the blank. A similar scenario of the development of events would be possible if someone “sharpened his teeth” on the members of the film crew, in other words – by malicious intent. But this version has actually been discarded: no information has been reported about any serious conflicts among the direct persons involved in the filming. Although some media reported that part of the group quit not so long ago, allegedly due to safety violations, there were no personal confrontations at the site: one of the main reasons for the departure of some of the staff was the failure to comply with antiviral measures. There were also problems with weapons, but of a completely opposite nature. A couple of times the pistols misfired and did not fire at the right moment. In addition, the people who quit were dissatisfied with the living conditions and the payment for work. However, it is difficult to imagine that these claims could be addressed to the operator and even the director: producers, who are usually not visible on the set, are responsible for such questions.

After that, a more plausible scenario appeared: the operator and the director suffered from fragments of the blank cartridge plug. The plug is needed to make the shot realistic, but it also requires precautions: the distance between the shooter and the “live target” must be at least 20 meters. Of course, the cinema knows examples of closer contacts between the shooter and his victim, but in such cases the effect is achieved by editing or simply putting the shot scene out of frame. That is, in any case, relatively speaking, in a scene with a point-blank shot to the head, no one will really shoot even with a blank cartridge – it will simply be properly mounted by adding sound effects.

As for the case with Baldwin, then, according to one version, he did not observe the required distance, and this led to the tragedy.

Relatives of Hutchins and Sousa have already demanded that the court investigate in detail the circumstances of the tragedy and punish those responsible. Against this background, experts have expressed several new interpretations of what happened. So, in particular, many note that, regardless of other factors, Baldwin, in principle, had no right to point a weapon at a living person. Moreover – on a member of the film crew. All cinematic shots “in the face” of the viewer are also an element of the editors’ additional work, that is, the actor can aim directly at the operator or the camera, but in no case shoot (even from a safe distance).

Another version of what happened was the one that was voiced by Joel Sousa himself, who is still in the hospital. According to him, the actor pointed a pistol at the operator not even during filming, but during rehearsals, when, together with Hutchins and the director, he chose the desired angle for the take: when the equipment was initially installed, an unwanted shadow appeared in the frame. At the same time, the director cannot be accused of bias. He himself notes that usually Baldwin was extremely careful with weapons, did not allow children and all those who, due to the specifics of their work, did not have to deal with dangerous rekvzit. However, this time the actor made a mistake, allegedly taking out the pistol with the wrong hand and inadvertently pressing the trigger. Sousa’s message was followed by a more radical theory based on data from anonymous sources: allegedly Baldwin did not even rehearse the scene at all, but simply “played” with a weapon during a break, sitting on the porch of a church rebuilt for filming, and trying not to “rehearse” the scene. cowboy “pull the pistol out of the holster with your left hand, not your right hand. However, this option contradicts the words of the director of “Rust”, who nevertheless speaks about the incident during the rehearsal of the take, and not lunch.

Be that as it may, if Baldwin really pointed a pistol at living people without maintaining sufficient distance, then this threatens him with real problems. Murder, which so far fits into the framework of “unintentional by negligence”, may turn into the category of simply “unintentional”, and the difference between these categories is significant. If for the first one you can get by with a fine or compulsory work, then the second already implies a real prison term. Not to mention reputational losses. And given the actor’s past, who was convicted of alcohol abuse and sexual harassment, he may well end up in the dock. The police are still in no hurry to draw conclusions, continuing detailed interviews with witnesses to the tragedy. Baldwin has not yet been charged.

Indirect factors may play in the actor’s favor, such as, for example, information released by CNN that one of Sousa’s assistants, Dave Halls, in charge of the props, was fired from filming two years ago due to a “spontaneous shot” of a pistol. Then, fortunately, no one was hurt, and the specialist eventually returned to the profession.