Alibaba lost $ 344 billion in market capitalization in a year

A year ago, few people could have imagined that the Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding would face huge challenges and by now will lose a considerable amount of market capitalization. It all started when last October, Alibaba founder Jack Ma sharply criticized China’s financial system.

A year has passed since Jack Ma’s speech, and during this time his company has lost a whopping $ 344 billion in market value, which is the largest drop in capitalization in history. In October last year, the value of Alibaba securities reached an all-time high, when the company was given more than $ 315 per share. The lowest price for Alibaba shares was fixed on October 5 this year, when the price of one share fell to about $ 139. While Alibaba’s stock price has rebounded somewhat since then, it is still 43% below its high a year ago.

Recall that at last year’s conference in Shanghai, the founder of Alibaba made a speech in which he criticized Chinese regulators for stifling innovation. Soon after, regulators stopped an initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba. Later, an antitrust investigation was launched against the Internet giant, which ended in a fine of $ 2.8 billion. This year, the Chinese authorities have also consistently tightened control over the IT industry, education and some other areas.