Aliyev and Erdogan opened a new airport in Karabakh

BAKU, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The heads of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have commissioned the Fizuli international airport in Karabakh, RIA Novosti reports. The Turkish leader’s plane landed in Fizuli on Tuesday. He was met by the President of Azerbaijan, together they cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the air harbor. Aliyev informed Erdogan about the progress of construction work, in which the Turks also took part. The airport, the foundation of which was laid on January 14, 2021, began to receive flights eight months before the official opening. The first test flight took place on 22 August. The runway is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. The terminal is capable of serving 200 passengers per hour. The city of Fizuli came under the control of Azerbaijan during the last armed conflict in the region, as part of the unrecognized NKR it was called Varanda. Last year, another round of military confrontation ended with the conclusion of an agreement beneficial for Azerbaijan: Armenia returned Kelbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts; Russian peacekeepers are stationed in the region. The signing of the document provoked a political crisis in Yerevan.
