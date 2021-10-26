https://ria.ru/20211026/covid-19-1756312191.html
Almost 60 thousand children in Russia are sick with COVID-19, Murashko said
MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Almost 60 thousand children are ill with COVID-19 in Russia, half of the patients in the younger age group have acute symptoms, said Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. Earlier, the head of the department noted that the incidence of covid in this category “increased several times” compared to last year. The Ministry of Health, among all those infected, 12-13% are children aged six to 17 years. In total, 1.335 million patients with COVID-19 are under the supervision of doctors. Murashko added that this is more than at the peak of last season.
Russia
