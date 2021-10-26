Amber heard denies rumors of embezzlement of millions of Johnny Depp

https://ria.ru/20210108/heard-1592326042.html
Amber Heard responded to Johnny Depp's accusation that she did not give the seven million dollars received after her divorce to charity
MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. Amber Heard responded to Johnny Depp’s accusation that she did not give the seven million dollars received after her divorce to charity. E! Online’s lawyer for the actress is quoted as saying that Depp’s lawyers claim that his ex-wife embezzled millions instead of transferring them to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union, as she promised in 2016. Lawyer Heard Elaine Bradhoft responded published a statement in which she noted that her client had already transferred part of the agreed amounts. Lawyer Amber also expressed confidence that Depp and his lawyers with their statements intentionally want to divert attention from the actor and restore his reputation. Earlier it was reported that the studio Warner Bros. asked Johnny Depp to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise after he lost his case against The Sun in court. The actor accused the publication of libel, as the tabloid wrote that he beat Amber Heard. Danish actor Max Mikkelsen will replace Depp in the film.
