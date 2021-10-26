Amber Heard responded to Johnny Depp fans who accuse her of abuse and extortion

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

In terms of the intensity of passions, the divorce proceedings of 34-year-old Amber Heard and 57-year-old Johnny Depp were in no way inferior to the Hollywood blockbuster: its “plot” was so unexpected, and the details of the couple’s personal life that emerged were sometimes so shocking that they still talk about the divorce of the former spouses. …

Johnny Depp’s fans and members of his legal team, on the other hand, cannot come to terms with the ruling in the High Court of London last November. Recall that the actor was found guilty of beating his wife.

The other day, former member of Depp’s legal team, Adam Waldman, posted on his Twitter pictures of the actress taken at the same time, when, according to her, she was beaten by her husband. Waldman noted that the footage does not show a single trace of the beatings.

12/15/15 allegation “I had bruised ribs. Bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had 2 black eyes. I had a broken nose. I had a broken lip ”

Justice Nichols – I believe her

UK Appeals Court – we believe him

But oops … PHOTO SHOOT! pic.twitter.com/gvfV2GHCH3 – Adam Waldman (@adam_waldman) March 25, 2021

“My ribs were covered with bruises. The bruises were all over my body, as well as on my forearms from trying to defend against blows. My eyes were black. I had a broken nose. I had a split lip.” Judge Nichols: “I believe her.” UK Court of Appeals: “We believe him.” But … oops, photoshoot!

– he signed the pictures.

In response to a post, Hurd stated that in these photos she was wearing makeup.

Yes, Mr. Waldman, I can wear makeup for the occasion, and you will remain short anyway,

– she wrote.

But then numerous fans of Depp intervened in the matter, who accused the actress of extortion and called the abuser.

I’d rather be short than a brutal and brutal extortionist

– one of the network users turned to her.

But this time, the actress found something to answer.

It’s good to be realistic for your purposes

– she answered him.

Johnny Depp himself does not want to put up with the court’s decision and tried to challenge it by filing an appeal. However, the British court refused to appeal the decision to the actor. As noted by the press secretary Amber Heard, the actress was satisfied, but not at all surprised.

The evidence presented in the case was overwhelming,

– she noted.

After the court found Depp guilty of 12 cases of beating his wife since 2013, the actor began to have serious problems with his work. The termination of cooperation with him has already been announced by Warner Bros., which suspended him from work on the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Yesterday, the actress shared a post on Instagram, clearly directed to her ex-husband. She posted two photos: one of her leaving the Los Angeles County Courthouse in 2016 after filing a temporary restraining order against Depp, and another of her heading to a libel lawsuit last summer in the same outfit.

One dress four years apart. Sometimes it is very important to wear the same thing twice,

– she signed the pictures.