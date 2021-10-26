Amber Heard wants to bring Disney to lawsuit against Johnny Depp

Litigation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues even after the announcement of the verdict of the British Supreme Court. The Pirates of the Caribbean star intends to defend his good name again by asking his ex-wife for $ 50 million for libel. This litigation is heating up every day. Now Disney has been embroiled in the process.

Amber Heard sent a request to Disney, intending to find out how her ex-husband behaved during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. According to Deadline, Heard’s legal team asked for testimony about what actually happened to Depp during filming. They are due to testify online on February 18th.

The actress wants to get all the information about Depp, she is especially worried about cases of alcohol and drug use during work, delays or lateness, disagreements with actors, screenwriters, producers and others. The fact is that it was during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales that Amber lived with Johnny. Disney told Deadline that it has yet to receive a subpoena.

Recall that Johnny Depp has already lost the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Instead, a completely new character will appear, played by Margot Robbie. According to rumors, she insisted that her character become a representative of the LGBT community. However, there will be a lot of new characters.

Of course, fans of the franchise are unhappy with this alignment of events. They created a petition in which they demand to return the idol to the cinema. More than 400 thousand people have already filled it out. Some colleagues were outraged as well. So, Kevin McNally said that the sixth film without Depp would be “criminal.”

Unfortunately, Depp lost not only the role of Jack Sparrow, but also Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. Instead, Mads Mikkelsen will appear in the wizarding world. According to rumors, now his old friend Tim Burton has come to the rescue of Johnny, who intends to use the actor in such films as “Beetlejuice 2” and “The Addams Family”.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Malashikhina