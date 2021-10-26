American manager will go to prison for 20 years for classic IT-shny schematosis

For almost four and a half years, the IT manager of an American NGO “sold air” to his own employer, for which he can now go to jail for a long time. He paid for non-existent equipment with corporate credit cards. The seller was the fake companies belonging to him. The money stolen in this way was withdrawn by an enterprising IT specialist to his own bank account.



Embezzlement in purchases

An American IT manager faces up to 20 years in prison for fraudulent procurement of computer equipment for the needs of the organization.

According to the materials of the US Department of Justice, 35-year-old Kyriakos Kapiris (Kyriakos Kapiris) has been purchasing non-existent hardware from itself for several years using Amazon and Square platforms, using the organization’s credit cards.

In total, from December 2016 to May 2020, Kapiris allegedly embezzled $ 370 thousand, which he then spent on his own needs.

Kapiris was arrested on October 22, 2021, but then released on $ 10,000 bail. The IT specialist was later charged with two counts of electronic fraud and one count of money laundering.

US law provides for the maximum penalties for these crimes in the form of 20 and 10 years in prison, respectively. In the case of fraud, a fine of $ 250,000 and three years probation after release may also be imposed. In practice, those convicted of such crimes rarely receive such lengthy sentences.

The essence of the scheme

Kapiris is accused of creating a criminal scheme to withdraw money from the accounts of an unnamed non-profit organization from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, in which he served as an information technology manager.

His responsibilities included the acquisition of IT equipment for the needs of the organization. The manager had access to two credit cards belonging to the NPO. Kapiris processed fake online orders and related documents (invoices and purchase orders) and used these credit cards to make payments to the online accounts of himself. The goods and services paid in this way were never actually delivered to the customer.

At the end of 2015, Kapiris, as follows from the documents of the Ministry of Justice, Kapiris created a seller account on the Amazon site called NetworkingPlus. In 2016, a new Square account was added to this, which also coincided with the name of an existing and operating legitimate business. In 2019, Kapiris got another Square account, either intentionally or not mimicking another company.

According to The Register, the Square platform declares that all sellers registering on it – both individuals and legal entities – are verified. The business owner, in particular, must provide the site with documents confirming his identity, for example, a passport.

The documents submitted by the prosecution to the court do not contain information about the type of account used by Kapiris. Square was unable to promptly give the publication an explanation of how it was possible to create an account on the site on behalf of a foreign company if there was a vendor verification procedure.

The money deposited on Kapiris’s accounts was then transferred to his own account in Bank of America. The IT manager spent the money he made in a criminal way at his own discretion. In particular, he paid about $ 20 thousand to a contractor who is building new housing in his native Northborough (Massachusetts).

How scammers are treated in the US

According to the US Sentencing Commission, in 2020 the average sentence for fraud / theft / embezzlement was 19 months (just over a year and a half), and the median was eight months. At the same time, those convicted of these crimes spend on average 26 months in prison (a little more than two years). The median value of this indicator is 18 months (exactly one and a half years).

The differences in the length of the prison sentence imposed by the court and the actual sentence served are due to the fact that suspended sentences are included in the statistics as zero-term sentences. This helps to reduce the average and median values ​​of the sentence imposed by the court.

How these crimes are classified also affects averages, The Register notes. So, in 2017, when the US Sentencing Commission presented data on fraud separately from statistics on theft and misappropriation of funds: the average sentence was 26 months, the median – 15 months.

About 96.5% of fraud cases in the United States end with a plea of ​​guilt investigation, the remaining 3.5% go to trial. In 2020, the number of so-called white collar cases reached its lowest level since 1986.

In August 2021, CNews wrote that the American court sent Prithviraja Bhikhu (Prithviraj Bhikha), a former Cisco senior director of supplier relations, was jailed for three and a half years and also confiscated his California property.

A senior employee received kickbacks and illegally provided services to Cisco for many millions of dollars using a front company. He also deceived the tax authorities by failing to pay $ 2.5 million in income tax. However, unlike Kapiris’s work, Bhikhi’s work did bring real value to Cisco. The court concluded that his machinations ultimately saved the company tens of millions of dollars.