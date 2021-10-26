https://ria.ru/20211026/zoloto-1756280637.html

Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled to transfer Scythian gold to Ukraine

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled to transfer the Scythian gold to Ukraine

Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled to transfer Scythian gold to Ukraine

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal considered the Scythian gold to be Ukrainian property, RIA Novosti reports. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T12: 40

2021-10-26T12: 40

2021-10-26T13: 13

Amsterdam

Ukraine

in the world

Netherlands

Republic of Crimea

the situation around the collection of Scythian gold

the culture

AMSTERDAM, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal considered the Scythian gold to be Ukrainian property, RIA Novosti reports. “Although the objects originate from Crimea … they are part of Ukraine’s heritage after it became independent in 1991,” the presiding judge said. A collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums , about 2 thousand artifacts, were taken for an exhibition at the Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014, even before Crimea was reunited with Russia. In August 2014, a museum in the Netherlands decided not to transfer the exhibits either to Ukraine or Crimea until a decision of a competent judge or an agreement between the parties. the party appealed and changed lawyers. In July 2019, an interim court decision was made in the case, in which it found that the Dutch cultural heritage law was not applicable to this case.

2021

