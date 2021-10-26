Amsterdam court ruled to return Scythian gold from Crimean museums to Ukraine

Scythian gold

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled to return to Ukraine the collection of Scythian gold from the museums of the annexed Crimea, which is now in the Netherlands.

Thus, the court confirmed the previous decision of the District Administrative Court of the capital of the Netherlands on December 14, 2016.

The exhibition “Crimea. The Golden Island in the Black Sea” was held at the Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam from February 7 to August 31, 2014 and consisted of exhibits from four Crimean museums and one from Kiev.

After the annexation of the peninsula by Russia, a dispute arose over whether to return the exhibits to Crimea – or to territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

