Amsterdam court ruled to return Scythian gold from Crimean museums to Ukraine

51 minutes ago

Photo author, WWW.ALLARDPIERSONMUSEUM.NL

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled to return to Ukraine the collection of Scythian gold from the museums of the annexed Crimea, which is now in the Netherlands.

Thus, the court confirmed the previous decision of the District Administrative Court of the capital of the Netherlands on December 14, 2016.

The exhibition “Crimea. The Golden Island in the Black Sea” was held at the Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam from February 7 to August 31, 2014 and consisted of exhibits from four Crimean museums and one from Kiev.

After the annexation of the peninsula by Russia, a dispute arose over whether to return the exhibits to Crimea – or to territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine won the trial in the first instance. Then the Dutch court ruled that Kiev should return the values ​​on the basis of the 1970 UNESCO convention, which emphasizes that cultural heritage belongs to a sovereign state.

In 2017, Crimean museums appealed this decision.

During the previous trial, the court was guided by the fact that Crimea is not a sovereign state and cannot claim its right to art objects. Thus, the decision on who the artifacts should be returned to should be made by the Ukrainian court after they end up on the territory of Ukraine.

In 2016, Ukraine was also obliged to pay a museum in the Netherlands 111 thousand euros for the storage of exhibits.

“Improper Claimant”

In 2019, before the start of the hearings in the Amsterdam court, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine said that Crimean museums registered under Russian law were not related to the agreements on the basis of which the values ​​were exhibited in the Netherlands.

“This, in our understanding, is an inappropriate plaintiff, to which we immediately drew the attention of the court. for storage of these objects “, – explained the then Deputy Minister Sergei Petukhov.

The Crimean museums, in turn, circulated a statement in which it was noted that there should be no political overtones in the trial.

“We believe that the exhibits, which are an integral part of our collections, should return to their original location – the Crimean Peninsula. Their status and rights are protected by law,” the museums said in a joint statement.

A dangerous precedent?

The litigation between Ukraine and Russia in relation to 500 pieces of art has been going on for over six years.

Pavel Petrenko, who was the Minister of Justice of Ukraine in 2019, told the Ukrinform agency that the insured value of the exhibits was 10 million euros.

On September 9, 2015, 19 exhibits from the Museum of Historical Treasures on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra that participated in the exhibition were returned to Kiev.

The artifacts were taken to Germany and the Netherlands even before the annexation of Crimea – at the end of 2013 – as part of the exhibition “Crimea. Golden Island in the Black Sea”.

The Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam, after the completion of the exhibition in 2014, received requests for the return of exhibits from both Crimean museums and the Ukrainian authorities.

On its website, the museum said that it refused to independently resolve this dispute and sent both parties to court to decide the fate of the exhibition.

Four Crimean museums, which recognized the authority of Moscow (the Central Museum of Tavrida, the Kerch Historical and Cultural Reserve, the Bakhchisarai Historical and Cultural Reserve and the National Reserve “Tavrichesk Chersonesos”), demanded that the jewels be returned to the peninsula, where they were kept until they were exported to the exhibition in the Netherlands.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, In 2014, the Allard Pearson Archaeological Museum in Amsterdam was at the center of a legal battle between Ukraine and Crimean museums.

Tatiana Umrikhina, director of the East Crimean Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, in an interview with the Russian newspaper Parlamentskaya Gazeta, spoke about the politicization of the process.

“Unfortunately, the case has acquired a pronounced political character, which, of course, puts pressure on the Dutch justice. At the same time, as you understand, these political circumstances play against us,” she said. Umrikhina also believes that this could create “a dangerous precedent when, for the sake of politics, a valuable collection is taken away from its real owners.”

Ukraine insists that, since the exhibits are part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine, they belong to the Ukrainian state, which has the right to demand their return to Kiev.

Petrenko noted that the exhibits were in Crimean museums on the basis of operational management rights, which cannot be stronger than ownership.