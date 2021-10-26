Analysts warned of a surge in defaults on the Russian bond market

Why peak redemptions can be a problem

According to the Central Bank, as of July 1, Russian brokers served 14.8 million clients, and management companies – 604 thousand people (.pdf). The Moscow Exchange reported a client base of 13.8 million retail investors in the first eight months of this year, of which 2.1 million were considered active. Expert RA draws attention to the fact that the share of citizens ‘participation in primary and secondary bond placements is growing, and some segments of the debt market “almost entirely exist at the expense of individuals’ money.”

The head of the Moscow Exchange predicted 15 million investors in Russia by the end of the year



“The lower the level of the credit rating, the higher the share of participation of individuals in them. In placements rated in the ruB category, the share of individuals can reach 90-100%, ”the agency’s analysts say.

Companies, in which the investor base is dominated by individuals, actively entered the market in 2019–2020, and next year many of them will either have to pay off their debt or make offers. Expert RA analysts have studied bonds of non-financial companies and non-bank financial institutions with ruA- and lower ratings (including unrated ones) and predict a high probability of an increase in defaults on such securities over the next three years.

According to their calculations, up to 2024, it is expected that 352 bond issues worth RUB 555 billion will be paid off or passed through, the peak of payments to investors is expected next year – 127 issues of debt securities from non-bank issuers worth RUB 172 billion.

“Based on the average historical annual frequency of defaults, we expect defaults on more than seven bond issues with the credit ratings under review in 2022. In subsequent periods, the number of securities for which problems with debt repayment may arise is estimated at the level of at least four units per year, ”says the Expert RA review.

The negative outlook is due to the fact that a combination of several negative factors may appear on the market at once, explains Pavel Mitrofanov, Managing Director of Expert RA: “First, a sharp turn in rates, because no one expected such a boom in inflation. Secondly, the Central Bank began to look rather tough on this market, worrying that retail investors, without looking, go to everything where they are promised profitability. And just risky issuers with high coupons are the segment that worries the regulator. And the third point is the local situation, when next year there will be a lot of offers and redemptions. It is still possible to “turn over”, that is, to refinance, a one-time debt of 50-100 million, but when companies need to “turn over” several hundred, and the risks have increased, this is a problem ”.

Expert RA analysts admit that an increase in the frequency of defaults in the market may strongly affect the interest of private investors in bonds.

What analysts say

The situation on the high-yield bond market is already tense, says Ivolga Capital managing director Dmitry Alexandrov. “The current state of the market creates refinancing risks for issuers in general and especially for issuers of relatively low credit quality,” the expert says.

The success of the offers and redemption next year will depend on the liquidity situation in the market, believes Alexander Gushchin, head of the medium-sized business of the group of corporate ratings of ACRA. He believes that the creditworthiness of issuers in 2022 as a whole will decline: the growth of rates in the market will lead to an increase in interest expenses of companies, and in addition, the business will continue to be affected by the pandemic. “For some industries, support is weakening, for others, the cumulative effect of the lost revenue for 1.5-2 years is affected. All this also increases credit risks, ”sums up the analyst.

Macroeconomic conditions are rather favorable – oil prices are growing, the ruble is strengthening, Dmitry Monastyrshin, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, disagrees. He believes that the situation in the debt market will improve in the second half of 2022, as expectations of a decrease in the key rate of the Central Bank grow. “If companies are ready to offer investors interesting rates, then the holders of securities will be ready to leave them in their portfolios, that is, companies will be able to pass offers. As for defaults, everything is individual here, but statistics show that in the third tier of high-yield bonds, 5-7% of companies defaulted historically, and this is normal. The corporate bond market is large – it is 7.5 trillion rubles, and in this volume, 150 billion rubles. high-yield bonds do not play a significant role, ”says Monastyrshin.

Since October 1, 2021, unqualified investors are partially closed access to high-risk bonds, they cannot purchase them without testing. However, those who have already made transactions with such securities will not be affected by the changes. The restrictions of the Central Bank do not actually apply to old issues, and defaults may affect unqualified holders, fears Dmitry Alexandrov from Ivolga Capital, assuming that problems of specific issuers will lead to cooling of investor interest in the segment of high-yield bonds.

Investors who open limits on high-yield bonds are well aware of the risks, objected Dmitry Monastyrshin. “Investors who have made deals with such securities before will still be able to make them. The existing investor base will remain, although the influx of new investors will decrease, ”the analyst said.