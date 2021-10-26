Angelina Jolie again came to the red carpet with her daughters

On Sunday, October 24, the closing ceremony of the Rome Film Festival took place, during which the premiere of Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals” took place.

Angelina Jolie, who played one of the main roles in the film, came to the red carpet of the premiere with her daughters Zakhara and Shiloh. For her release, the actress chose a shiny silver floor-length dress Atelier Versace. Zakhara also wore a Versace dress, reminiscent of a Greek tunic, but not from the couture line. Shiloh decided to combine the little black dress not with high heels, but with bright yellow sneakers.

In social networks, they are actively discussing the release of the actress with the children. The reason was their joint appearance a few days earlier: then Zakhara tried on a dress that Jolie had already wore to the Oscar ceremony in 2014, and Shiloh came in her mother’s altered dress, which she turned into an asymmetrical avant-garde outfit. This was one of the first appearances of a girl in a dress – before that she only wore pants. In addition, for Jolie, this was the first joint appearance with children.

imago / Legion Media Angelina Jolie with sons Maddox and Knox and daughters Vivienne, Zakhara and Shiloh

Angelina Jolie said that she herself loves vintage, carefully preserves her old things and instilled this interest in her children.