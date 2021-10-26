https://ria.ru/20211025/arestovich-1756201845.html

Arestovich explained the words about missiles "aimed" at Moscow

Arestovich explained the words about missiles “aimed” at Moscow – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Arestovich explained the words about missiles “aimed” at Moscow

The Ukrainian armed forces may receive a domestic missile system in the future, it will take about 10 years to develop it, said a freelance adviser

KIEV, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian armed forces may receive a domestic missile system in the future, it will take about 10 years to develop it, said Oleksiy Arestovich, a freelance adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office and press secretary of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass. Earlier, Arestovich had threatened Russia with Ukraine joining NATO and urged to withdraw “troops from the east, from the Crimea, to pay reparations.” He called Russia a military adversary. Arestovich stressed that his country is working on a missile program, and admitted that the missiles could be directed to Moscow. “Until recently, we could not send missiles to Moscow, because the treaty on the limitation of medium-range missiles was in force. its action, Ukraine can develop missile systems with a range of more than 500 kilometers. These are, first of all, the Grom and Grom-2 complexes. They are still at the stage of research development, but in the future, for 10 years, with proper funding and the attention that the state will pay, we can get such weapons. And such weapons are already capable of solving tasks of a strategic level or operational-strategic, “Arestovich said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. According to him, the state policy of Ukraine is of a defensive nature. … “We do not threaten anyone. If you look at the context of what I said (about sending missiles to Moscow – ed.), Then this answer will be (to what – ed.) Russians do not hesitate in each of their programs and statements to threaten to bomb Ukraine in the Stone Age … I had to remind you that there is opposition to any action, and if they threaten Ukraine, then the time will come for a Ukrainian response, “Arestovich said. He also said that Ukraine had already used missile systems in Donbass. “My answer is very simple: Russia is a factory for the industrial production of booties. Let me remind you that the Ukrainian armed forces are the only armed forces that have already used operational-tactical missiles against the armed forces of the Russian Federation – the Tochka missiles in 2014, 2015. And what? And they did nothing, “Arestovich said. According to him, the armed forces of Ukraine, together with NATO partners and other countries of the world, are engaged exclusively in one task -” to prevent the expansion of the scale of the armed conflict (in Donbass – ed. .) to the territory of Ukraine and partner countries. “Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated after the reunification of Crimea with Russia and against the background of the armed conflict in Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs of the state, and in January 2015 they officially declared it an “aggressor country.” The Russian Federation has repeatedly emphasized that it is not involved in the internal Ukrainian conflict and is not a subject of the Minsk agreements. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict.

