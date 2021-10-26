Ariana Grande got married: the singer’s love story



Ariana Grande

Fans Ariana Grande were amazed to learn that the star had become a married lady. No one even suspected that she was preparing for the wedding. Ariana got engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez about six months ago, but no specific date was known for which they would be planning a wedding. However, as the singer’s spokesperson confirmed to People, she became a married lady over the weekend. Ariana managed to deceive all the paparazzi watching her by playing a secret wedding with her beloved.



Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Star and realtor

Grande and her now legal husband began dating at the very beginning of last year. This became known in February, when reporters filmed Ariana with Dalton on a date at the Bar Louie in Northbridge, California. And later it became known that their romance began in January.

However, since their first photo, the paparazzi have rarely been able to catch the singer and her new boyfriend together. The fact is that Dalton is not a singer or an actor, he currently works as a realtor for the Aaron Kirman Group. True, in the past he tried to start a career as a professional dancer, but he did not succeed in this field. So he is not a person from show business and does not like publicity. Therefore, Dalton did not seek to advertise his relationship with Ariana.

Nevertheless, the relationship between Grande and her beloved developed quite dynamically. In May 2020, she first showed Dalton to the public, starring with him in a music video. Justin Bieber Stuck With You. In the summer, she officially recognized Gomez as her boyfriend, confessing her love for him on her page on the social network. And in December, Ariana delighted fans with the message that she was engaged to Dalton. Then she showed her ring, decorated with an oval diamond and a pearl. Moreover, as Grande said, she was very grateful to her beloved for the design of the ring. After all, the pearl, which, according to his order, was adorned with this engagement attribute, was special for her: it was presented to her by her beloved grandmother, who promised that this jewel would become her reliable talisman.

As for the actual marriage of Ariana and Dalton, very little is known about him so far. According to information from an anonymous insider, a secret ceremony took place in the backyard of the singer’s house, decorated with white flowers, in Montecito. There were very few guests on it – about 20 people, only the closest friends and relatives. The vows that the bride and groom made to each other were quite traditional. To the disappointment of fans, Grande has not yet released a single photo from the ceremony and has not shown her wedding dress. However, she may still do it later.