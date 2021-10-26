Attempt Activision Blizzard to suspend proceedings failed

The companies were denied the appeal. The attempt to suspend the proceedings, citing a conflict of interest, failed

It became known that the judge Timothy Patrick Dillon (Timothy Patrick Dillon) refused to appeal to Activision Blizzard. The company has demanded a suspension of the investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Placement (DFEH).

Activision Blizzard claimed that the DFEH “destroyed information that it should have kept” (destroyed evidence). DFEH blamed Activision Blizzard for the same.

The company previously tried to pay $ 18 million to peacefully resolve the issue. Communications Workers of America (CWA), one of the largest trade unions in the United States, praised this decision: “With such a small amount [компания] wants to simply buy off the irritant (disgruntled workers) “

Then the organizations leading the case of harassment at Activision Blizzard had a conflict.

The DFEH argued that the peace agreement would allow Activision to destroy or falsify evidence (for defense). In contrast, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused DFEH of a violation of professional ethics, as the DFEH case was until recently handled by two former EEOC lawyers.